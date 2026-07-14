Corgi Insurance Launches Golden, a Dedicated Sports and Entertainment Insurance Vertical Built for the $600 Billion Sports Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance has announced the launch of Golden by Corgi, a dedicated sports and entertainment vertical built for the leagues, federations, clubs, events, and venues that support athletes and fans all around the world.

The global sports industry represents more than $600 billion in economic activity, yet every team, league, tournament, and organization faces a common reality: behind every roster is insurance.

Golden by Corgi is led by Peter Akman and Mike T. Brown. As former founders, as well as former professional athletes, Akman and Brown bring an operator's mindset and an insider's understanding of the sports ecosystem.

For decades, sports organizations have relied on fragmented insurance programs spread across brokers, carriers, and administrators, with multiple layers of fees and little accountability.

Golden replaces that stack with one program. Built on Corgi's full-stack platform, it offers custom built insurance programs, certificates of insurance in minutes, in-house claims handling, embedded risk support, and prevention programming tailored to sports organizations.

"Sports organizations operate in a highly specialized environment with risks that traditional commercial insurance products often fail to address," said Peter Akman, Co-Founder of Golden. "Golden was built specifically for this industry, providing organizations with a partner that understands the business of sports."

Golden is currently working with NGBs and Olympic programs like USA Fencing to support the teams, federations, and governing bodies shaping the future of sport.

"Sports organizations deserve an insurance experience that moves as quickly as they do," said Mike Brown, Co-Founder of Golden. "We're combining Corgi's carrier strength with deep sports expertise to create an entirely new standard for sports insurance."

About Golden

Golden is Corgi's dedicated sports insurance platform, providing comprehensive commercial insurance solutions for sports organizations across the United States. The platform offers more than twenty lines of coverage designed specifically for the unique risks faced by teams, leagues, tournaments, facilities, and sports organizations of all sizes. Learn more at getgolden.insure.

About Corgi

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

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SOURCE Corgi