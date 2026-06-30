Corgi Insurance Appoints Former RAA Executive and Liberty Mutual Veteran Jeremy Eisemann as Head of Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance has appointed Jeremy Eisemann as Head of Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel.

The appointment reflects Corgi's continued investment in regulatory engagement, legal leadership, and public policy as insurers, businesses, and regulators navigate emerging risks associated with artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Eisemann joins Corgi following service as Vice President, State Government Affairs and Assistant General Counsel at the Reinsurance Association of America (RAA), where he led state legislative and regulatory engagement on behalf of the global reinsurance industry. In that role, he worked closely with insurance commissioners, legislators, regulators, and industry stakeholders across the United States on issues affecting insurance markets, catastrophe risk, artificial intelligence, data governance, and emerging regulatory developments.

Prior to joining RAA, Eisemann spent more than fourteen years at Liberty Mutual Insurance, serving in both legal and government affairs leadership roles. During his tenure, he advised business leaders on legal, regulatory, public policy, privacy, cybersecurity, and commercial matters while also helping develop and execute legislative and regulatory strategies across multiple jurisdictions.

"Jeremy's experience spanning reinsurance, insurance regulation, government affairs, and legal strategy makes him exceptionally well-suited to support Corgi's continued growth," said Peter Skaliy, General Counsel of Corgi. "As the regulatory and risk landscape continues to evolve alongside advances in artificial intelligence, Jeremy's expertise and relationships across the insurance ecosystem will be invaluable in helping us engage thoughtfully with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders."

At Corgi, Eisemann will lead the company's government affairs strategy and support legal operations, regulatory engagement, policy development, corporate governance, and strategic initiatives. He will work closely with company leadership to advance Corgi's mission of helping organizations manage emerging technology and artificial intelligence risks.

About Corgi

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Corgi gives carriers, programs, and distribution partners the infrastructure to underwrite, place, and service coverage faster than legacy systems allow. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

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