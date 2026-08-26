Corgi Insurance Launches Admitted Insurance Carrier

Corgi Insurance Company expands the group's admitted commercial lines capabilities across small business risks, with eligible policies protected by the state guaranty fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance, the AI financial infrastructure company, today announced Corgi Insurance Company, Inc., its admitted insurance carrier.

Credit: Corgi

The carrier adds to the structures Corgi already operates across its group, which include risk retention groups, reinsurers, captives, and managing general agencies. Different risks are best placed in different structures, and the admitted carrier broadens the set of tools Corgi can bring to a given account. Policies written on an admitted basis may be eligible for protection from the applicable state guaranty association, subject to statutory limits and exclusions.

Corgi has filed its first products for the carrier, with planned offerings for industries including:

Technology companies

Professional and administrative offices

Retail stores

Personal services businesses, including salons, dry cleaners, and repair shops

Self-storage facilities

Restaurants

Wholesalers and distributors

Condominium and homeowners associations

Small apartment buildings and residential rental properties

"Corgi is built to be full-stack, and we look forward to expanding what we can write on this paper as we bring more products to market," said Emily Yuan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Corgi.

Brokers and program partners can request appetite guides and submission instructions at www.corgi.com.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is an AI financial infrastructure company built to make insurance and financial services better, faster, and more affordable. Headquartered in San Francisco, Corgi has raised over $378 million, and has offices globally in New York, London, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Dallas, and Chicago. Learn more at www.corgi.com.

Contact:

Erika Lee

Corgi

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi