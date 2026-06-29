Corgi Insurance Launches Corgi Claims, the AI-Native TPA

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance today launched Corgi Claims, a full-service third-party administrator (TPA) that pairs a nationwide network of more than 5,000 licensed adjusters with AI that reviews every claim the instant it is reported, scoring severity, flagging coverage issues, and surfacing missing documents before an adjuster ever opens the file.

Corgi Claims

Traditional TPAs make adjusters read every file from scratch— Corgi changes that. The moment a claim comes in, the platform has already evaluated severity, flagged coverage issues, and surfaced what's missing, so adjusters open every file already knowing where it stands.

Corgi Claims handles every major line of business, including commercial liability, property, catastrophe, renters, trucking, workers' compensation, and specialty programs. Licensed adjusters remain at the center of every claim decision, while AI accelerates the administrative work surrounding them.

"Claims is where insurance keeps its promise, and it's also where the industry is slowest," said Nicolas Laqua, co-founder and CEO of Corgi. "We built Corgi Claims so the busywork happens the instant a claim is reported, and experienced adjusters spend their time on judgment, not data entry. Faster answers for policyholders, cleaner files for carriers."

Corgi Claims is available immediately for insurance carriers, MGAs, captives, program administrators, and self-insured organizations seeking outsourced claims administration or supplemental claims capacity. Organizations can request a demo at claims.corgi.com.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. By owning the full stack, including carrier, reinsurer, MGA, TPA, and underwriting technology, Corgi gives carriers, programs, and distribution partners the infrastructure to underwrite, place, and service coverage faster than legacy systems allow. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

Media Contact

Erika Lee

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Claims administration and related services are provided through Corgi's subsidiaries and affiliates licensed as third-party administrators or adjusting firms in the jurisdictions where they operate.

SOURCE Corgi