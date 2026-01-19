Corgi Insurance Launches Startup Program With Instant Quoting for Tech Companies

Startups can quote core commercial lines online, including D&O, Cyber, Tech E&O, EPLI, General Liability, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance has launched a new Startup Program designed to make startup insurance simpler for tech companies. The program offers instant online quoting for core commercial lines that startups commonly need for fundraising, hiring, and enterprise contracts, including Directors and Officers (D&O), Cyber, Technology Errors and Omissions (Tech E&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPLI), Media Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Hired and Non-Owned Auto (HNOA), and Commercial General Liability (General Liability).

Startup insurance is often slowed by back-and-forth applications, unclear requirements, and long lead times. Corgi's Startup Program provides a clear path from intake to quote, and from quote to bind.

As a licensed insurance carrier, not a broker, Corgi can quote and bind coverage directly, reducing the handoffs and delays in startup insurance. Because Corgi is built specifically for tech companies, its underwriting and workflows are designed around modern software risks, enabling faster assessment and more efficient quoting for startups.

"Startups should not need to spend weeks to get insurance," said Nico Laqua, CEO at Corgi Insurance. "We built Corgi to deliver a straightforward experience, instant quoting where eligible, and coverage that matches the realities of building and scaling a startup."

How the Startup Program works:

Start a quote online and answer a short set of questions Receive an instant quote for eligible companies, or an underwriting review when required Select coverages and limits to meet contract requirements Bind coverage and access policy documents and COIs

To start a startup insurance quote with Corgi Insurance, visit www.corgi.insure .

For brokers and partners interested in the Startup Program, contact [email protected] .

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi is a licensed, AI-native insurance carrier built for startups. The company designs and manages insurance end-to-end, delivering fast, flexible coverage tailored to how startups operate and scale. Corgi is backed by Y Combinator, Kindred Ventures, Oliver Jung, SV Angel, Contrary, and other investors.

Disclaimer

Coverage is subject to underwriting guidelines, terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions. Availability varies by state. Not all applicants will qualify for instant quoting. This release is for informational purposes and is not an offer of insurance.

