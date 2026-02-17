Corgi Insurance Opens 24/7 Café to Revive San Francisco After Dark

Corgi's 24/7 Café concept supports San Francisco's late-night startup ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi today announced the official opening of their 24/7 café in San Francisco, located at 9 Claude Lane in the Financial District.

After years of building in San Francisco, Corgi's founders found themselves and many other builders struggling to find a place open late. Aside from a distant diner or fast food chain, options were scarce. For founders and engineers working deep into the night, the lack of open, welcoming spaces made the city feel smaller than it should.

The 24/7 Corgi Café opened in the Financial District on February 13, 2026.

"We thought it was a big problem that San Francisco doesn't have any 24/7 cafés," said Corgi CEO Nico Laqua. "Late night in the FiDi is dead. We wanted to create a space where people can hang out and work at all hours of the day."

The Corgi Café reflects the company's belief that innovation accelerates when ambitious builders gather in the same room. By anchoring an always-open space downtown, Corgi aims to support the city's builders, creatives, and neighbors while contributing to renewed energy in San Francisco after dark.

Located on the ground floor of its headquarters, the Corgi Café operates 24/7 and is designed as a welcoming hub for work, collaboration, and connection. The café will launch with coffee, tea, and smoothies, with food offerings planned in the coming months.

Unlike traditional cafés, Corgi Café will never close. Not overnight, not on weekends, not on holidays. The company has implemented 24/7 security and clear guidelines to ensure the space remains safe and productive.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi is an AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier built for startups. As a licensed carrier, Corgi designs and manages insurance end-to-end, using modern infrastructure and AI systems to power underwriting, policy management, and claims.

Media Contact

Josh Jung

Corgi

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Insurance Services, Inc.