Corgi Insurance Raises $108 Million, Receives Regulatory Approval to Launch the First Full-Stack Insurance Carrier for Startups

Newly approved as a licensed carrier, Corgi leverages AI to deliver end-to-end startup insurance across underwriting, claims and policy operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi announced today that it has raised $108 million in funding from Y Combinator, Kindred Ventures, Contrary, Oliver Jung, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Seven Stars, Leblon Capital (Andrej Henkler, Fadwa Ouardani), Fellows Fund, Alumni Ventures, Quadri Ventures, Vocal Ventures, Phosphor Capital, SV Angel and others, after recently receiving regulatory approval to launch the first AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier built for startups.

Emily Yuan and Nico Laqua, Co-Founders of Corgi

The funding encompasses a recent Series A round and a previous seed round and will be used to scale Corgi's startup insurance line, including expanding coverage, distribution, and the AI systems that power underwriting, claims, and policy operations. As a full-stack carrier, Corgi designs and manages insurance end-to-end, allowing it to tailor products specifically for startups as they grow and evolve.

Unlike traditional insurance companies, Corgi operates on modern infrastructure built for speed. Legacy insurers are often built around brokers, manual workflows, and annual policy cycles, structures that struggle to keep pace with fast-moving startups. Corgi's systems are designed to provide competitive pricing, instant quoting, and seamless coverage that adapts as businesses scale.

"Startups move fast, and so should their insurance," said Nico Laqua, co-founder and CEO of Corgi. "Founders shouldn't have to choose between speed, coverage quality and price. We built Corgi to deliver all three in one place, so startups can get covered quickly and focus on building. This capital helps us expand coverage and keep improving the product."

Corgi's startup insurance line is designed for venture-backed companies and high-growth businesses that want coverage built for modern operating realities. The product includes core coverages such as directors and officers (D&O) liability, errors and omissions (E&O) liability, cyber, commercial general liability (CGL), hired and non-owned auto (HNOA), fiduciary liability, AI liability and more.

"True innovation in insurance requires a special combination of actuarial science, AI-driven systems, and a fundamental rethinking of policy management. Corgi brings rare tenacity and technical focus to one of the hardest challenges in financial services by launching a new carrier to transform insurance, starting with technology companies," said Kanyi Maqubela, General Partner at Kindred Ventures.

Corgi has seen rapid revenue growth across its existing product lines, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassing $40 million since full regulatory approval in July 2025. The company's momentum reflects growing demand for insurance products that prioritize speed, flexibility, and modern operations across multiple industries.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier built for startups. As a licensed carrier, Corgi designs and manages insurance end-to-end, using modern infrastructure and AI systems to power underwriting, policy management, and claims. The company delivers fast, flexible coverage tailored to how startups operate and scale. Corgi is backed by Y Combinator, Kindred Ventures, Oliver Jung, SV Angel, Contrary, and other investors.

