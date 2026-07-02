Corgi Launches 24 ETFs on Cboe BZX: 15 Leveraged 2x Daily ETFs and Nine July Series Structured Buffer ETFs

Corgi lists 14 single-stock 2x Daily ETFs plus the Corgi Quantum Computing 2x Daily ETF on June 30, each at a 0.45% expense ratio and the lowest net expense ratio of any U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETF tracking the same underlying,* and nine July Series Structured Buffer ETFs on July 2, offering built-in downside buffers at a gross expense ratio of 0.40% and net expense ratio of 0.30%.**

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and listing of 24 ETFs on Cboe BZX Exchange across two product lines this week: 15 leveraged 2x Daily ETFs on June 30 and nine July Series Structured Buffer ETFs on July 2. The launches continue the firm's staged rollout across leveraged and defined-outcome strategies.

Leveraged 2x Daily ETFs

The 15 leveraged funds comprise 14 single-stock 2x Daily ETFs plus the Corgi Quantum Computing 2x Daily ETF, each at a 0.45% expense ratio and the lowest net expense ratio of any U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETF tracking the same underlying.* Each single-stock fund is named in the form "Corgi [ticker] 2x Daily ETF" and seeks 2x the daily performance of the referenced stock. The funds are the Corgi AAPL 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: IOSX), referencing Apple; and the corresponding funds referencing ASML (ASMZ), Broadcom (AVGC), Galaxy Digital (GLX), IonQ (IONC), Oracle (ORAC), Rocket Lab (RKX), Super Micro Computer (SMCC), Archer Aviation (ACHX), Arm Holdings (ARMA), Bloom Energy (BEC), Cipher Mining (CIFC), Eos Energy (EO), and GameStop (GMEC).

The Corgi Quantum Computing 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: XQTM) seeks 2x the daily performance of the Corgi Quantum Computing ETF (CQTM), Corgi's actively managed quantum computing fund, for a single day. XQTM carries a 0.45% expense ratio, the lowest net expense ratio of any U.S.-listed 2x daily long quantum-computing-themed ETF.*

July Series Structured Buffer ETFs

The nine buffer funds use FLEX Options (Flexible Exchange Options) to seek exposure to the price return of a reference ETF up to a cap, while seeking to buffer against a defined level of downside losses over an annual outcome period running from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. All nine carry a gross expense ratio of 0.40% and a net expense ratio of 0.30%,** among the lowest net expense ratios in the structured buffer ETF category, based on publicly available data from ETF Central as of June 19, 2026.

U.S. Equities (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust): Corgi U.S. Equities 10% Structured Buffer ETF – July Series (Cboe BZX: JULC), 15% (CJUL), 30% (CTJL), and 100% (HJLY).

Growth & Technology (Invesco QQQ Trust, tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index): Corgi Growth & Technology 10% Structured Buffer ETF – July Series (Cboe BZX: QJL) and 15% (QQJL).

U.S. Small-Cap (iShares Russell 2000 ETF): Corgi U.S. Small-Cap 15% Structured Buffer ETF – July Series (Cboe BZX: SCJL).

International Developed (iShares MSCI EAFE ETF): Corgi International Developed Equities 15% Structured Buffer ETF – July Series (Cboe BZX: IDJL).

Emerging Markets (iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF): Corgi Emerging Markets Equities 15% Structured Buffer ETF – July Series (Cboe BZX: EMJL).

Buffer levels range from 10% to 100%. CTJL is designed to participate in the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) up to a cap, with a 30% downside buffer that absorbs SPY losses between -5% and -35% over each annual outcome period. HJLY is designed to participate in the price return of SPY up to a cap, while targeting a 100% buffer against all SPY losses over each annual outcome period. With the July Series, Corgi's structured buffer lineup spans 27 funds across three monthly series, with an average gross expense ratio of 0.40% and net expense ratio of 0.30%.**

"We launched each leveraged fund with the lowest net expense ratio among U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETFs on its underlying, based on publicly available data as of June 19, 2026, and added a new July Series of Structured Buffer ETFs for investors seeking downside buffers," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "We believe investors value greater choice and competitive pricing, and these launches reflect our commitment to delivering both."

All 24 funds are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary. Leveraged ETFs involve significant risk and are designed primarily for sophisticated investors managing positions daily.

About Corgi

Founded in 2025, Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Leveraged Funds. Each leveraged Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its underlying, for a single day, and does not seek that objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to the effects of compounding, returns over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from 2x the underlying's performance, particularly during volatile markets. The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. The leveraged Funds use derivatives, including swap agreements, which add counterparty, liquidity, valuation, and tracking-error risk. Each leveraged Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its exposure in a single underlying security or reference ETF, making it more volatile than a diversified fund, and is intended for sophisticated investors who manage positions actively, not for buy-and-hold investors. The Corgi Quantum Computing 2x Daily ETF seeks 2x the daily performance of the Corgi Quantum Computing ETF, an actively managed, non-diversified fund concentrated in quantum computing and quantum-ready security companies.

Buffer Funds. Each buffer Fund seeks the price return (excluding dividends) of its reference ETF up to a predetermined cap, while seeking to buffer a defined level of reference ETF losses over an approximately one-year outcome period; the buffer is before fees and expenses. There is no assurance the buffer will be achieved. The buffer is not principal protection, and a shareholder may lose some or all of their investment. The intended buffered outcome is generally sought only for shareholders who hold for the full outcome period; investors who buy after the FLEX Options are established, or sell before they expire, may experience different results. Certain Funds employ a "deep buffer" in which shareholders bear the first portion of losses before the buffer applies, and losses beyond the buffer range. Gains are limited by the Cap, which is established at the start of each outcome period based on prevailing market conditions and may rise or fall from one period to the next. The Funds use FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by The Options Clearing Corporation ("OCC") and are subject to OCC counterparty risk and the risk that FLEX Options trade in less liquid markets.

The companies referenced by the single-stock leveraged Funds, and the reference ETFs used by the buffer Funds, are not affiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC, Corgi, or Paralel Distributors, LLC, and have not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted the Funds and make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds.

The Funds are newly organized and have limited or no operating history. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

*Expense ratio comparisons for the leveraged Funds are among U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETFs on the same underlying, based on net expense ratios from ETF Central as of June 19, 2026. For the Corgi Quantum Computing 2x Daily ETF, the comparison is among U.S.-listed 2x daily long quantum-computing-themed ETFs. Expense ratios are subject to change and new funds may launch, which could affect these comparisons.

**The net expense ratio for the buffer Funds reflects a contractual fee waiver by Corgi Strategies, LLC (the "Adviser"), which has agreed to waive a portion of its management fee equal to 0.10% of each Fund's average daily net assets. This agreement has no termination date and may not be terminated without the approval of the Board of Trustees, upon not less than thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the Adviser; provided that the Board may not terminate the agreement with respect to any Fund prior to the one-year anniversary of the effective date of the agreement with respect to such Fund. Amounts waived are not subject to recoupment by the Adviser. The gross expense ratio for each buffer Fund is 0.40%.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. COR108

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