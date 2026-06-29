Corgi Launches 31 Single-Stock 2x Daily ETFs Across Two Waves on Cboe BZX, Including the First and Lowest-Cost 2x ETFs on Dozens of Stocks

Corgi lists 15 funds on June 24 and 16 on June 26.

The June 24 wave includes the first 2x ETFs available on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Camtek, and Silicon Motion.

The June 26 wave carries expense ratios from 0.20%, with each fund either the lowest-cost or the first 2x ETF on its underlying stock.*

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and listing of 31 single-stock 2x Daily ETFs on Cboe BZX Exchange across two waves, on June 24 and June 26, expanding its single-stock leveraged lineup. Each fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of a single underlying stock.

The June 24 wave comprises 15 funds, each at a 0.45% expense ratio. Fourteen are the first 2x ETF available on their underlying stock,* spanning semiconductor equipment, consumer, and specialty names. Each fund is named in the form "Corgi [ticker] 2x Daily ETF" and seeks 2x the daily performance of the referenced stock. The funds are the Corgi ACLS 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: ACLZ), referencing Axcelis Technologies; and the corresponding funds referencing ACM Research (ACMM), Camtek (CAMC), Cirrus Logic (CRUC), nLIGHT (LASC), Stride (LRNX), Monster Beverage (MNSX), Silicon Motion (SIMX), United Microelectronics (UMCX), Instacart (CARX), Motorola Solutions (MSIX), Onto Innovation (ONTX), Rambus (RMBC), and Texas Pacific Land (TPLX). The Corgi KEYS 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: KEYX), referencing Keysight Technologies, also launched in this wave at a 0.45% expense ratio, the lowest of any 2x Keysight ETF.*

The June 26 wave comprises 16 funds. Fifteen carry the lowest expense ratio of any 2x ETF on their underlying stock.* Nine of those carry a 0.20% expense ratio: the Corgi NVDA 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: NVC), referencing NVIDIA; and the corresponding funds referencing Tesla (TESC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMDC), Coinbase (COIX), Alphabet (GOGL), Meta (FBX), Microsoft (MSFC), Strategy (MSTC), and Palantir (PLTL). Six carry a 0.45% expense ratio: the funds referencing Micron (MIC), Amazon (AMAA), SanDisk (SNDC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TWSC), AppLovin (APPC), and AST SpaceMobile (ASTT). The Corgi UCTT 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: UCTX), referencing Ultra Clean Holdings, also launched in this wave at a 0.45% expense ratio and is the first 2x ETF available on its underlying stock.*

"Single-stock leverage has drawn growing interest from active traders, and it has also been one of the most expensive corners of the ETF market," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "On many of these stocks we launched the first 2x ETF available, and on every stock where a 2x competitor already exists, we came in at the lowest expense ratio of any 2x ETF on the name. We believe traders deserve both broader access and lower costs."

The two waves are part of a broader single-stock 2x rollout that Corgi is listing in stages this summer. Single-stock 2x Daily ETFs seek to give active traders amplified daily exposure (2x) to a single stock in an exchange-traded fund. They reset daily and are designed for short-term, active use rather than buy-and-hold investing.

All 31 funds are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary. Leveraged ETFs involve significant risk and are designed primarily for sophisticated investors managing positions daily.

About Corgi

Founded in 2025, Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Each leveraged Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its underlying security. The leveraged Funds do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to the effects of compounding, each Fund's performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from two times (2x) the performance of the underlying security over the same period, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.

The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. The leveraged Funds use derivatives, including swap agreements, to obtain leveraged exposure, which may expose the Funds to additional risks, including counterparty risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, and tracking error. Each Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its exposure in a single issuer, so the Fund's performance depends heavily on the performance of that one security and will be more volatile than a diversified fund. The leveraged Funds are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leveraged investment strategies and who intend to monitor and manage their investments actively. The leveraged Funds are not intended for buy-and-hold investors.

The companies whose securities are referenced by the Funds are not affiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC, Corgi, or Paralel Distributors, LLC, and have not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted the Funds and make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds.

The Funds are newly organized and have limited or no operating history. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

*Expense ratio and "first" comparisons are among U.S.-listed 2x daily long ETFs on the same underlying stock. Net expense ratios were obtained from publicly available information as displayed on ETF Central as of June 19, 2026. "First" reflects that no other U.S.-listed 2x ETF on the same underlying stock was available as of that date. Expense ratios are subject to change and new funds may launch, which could affect these comparisons.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. COR107

Media Contact:

Erika Lee

Corgi Funds

[email protected]

Justin Graiber

Corgi Funds

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Funds