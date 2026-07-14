Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF (SK) Is Now Trading: The Lowest-Cost 2x Long SK Hynix ETF at a 0.50% Expense Ratio

The Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: SK) has the lowest expense ratio of any 2x long SK Hynix ETF, at 0.50%, compared with 0.75% to 1.50% for other 2x long SK Hynix ETFs now trading.*

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced that the Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF (Cboe BZX: SK) is now trading on Cboe BZX Exchange. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the American Depositary Receipt (ADR) of SK hynix Inc. (Nasdaq: SKHY).

At a 0.50% net expense ratio, the Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF is the lowest-cost of the U.S.-listed 2x long ETFs on the ADR of SK hynix Inc. now trading.*

The Lowest-Cost Way to Trade 2x SK Hynix

For investors searching for the lowest-cost 2x SK Hynix ETF, the Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF (SK) offers the lowest expense ratio in the category at 0.50%.* Competing 2x long SK Hynix ETFs carry net expense ratios of 0.75% (Leverage Shares SKHX), 0.95% (ProShares SKHU), 1.25% (T-REX HYNX), and 1.50% (GraniteShares SKUU), as of July 14, 2026 and subject to change.* In daily leveraged products, where positions are actively rebalanced and trading costs can affect fund expenses over time, the expense ratio is an important consideration for investors.

Why SK Hynix

SK hynix Inc. is currently one of the world's largest memory semiconductor suppliers and a leading producer of the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that AI accelerators depend on. The Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF seeks to give investors 2x daily exposure to this single name in a listed, transparent, exchange-traded structure, and is intended for sophisticated investors who monitor their positions daily.

"Costs are an important consideration for investors using daily leveraged ETFs, and our goal is to give investors access to leverage at a competitive cost," said Anthony Crinieri, Portfolio Manager at Corgi Funds. "SK joins a broad lineup of more than 175 leveraged ETFs, as of July 14, 2026, designed to give investors access to leveraged investment strategies at competitive expense ratios."

The Fund is listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary. Leveraged ETFs involve significant risk and are designed primarily for sophisticated investors managing positions daily. Expense ratios are only one factor to consider when evaluating an investment.

About Corgi

Founded in 2025, Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company seeking to create innovative products in insurance and finance. We are seeking to build the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not invest directly in the securities of SK hynix Inc.

Leveraged ETFs seek to provide a multiple of the daily performance of an underlying security or index, before fees and expenses. Due to daily compounding, returns over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from the stated multiple.

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its underlying security for a single day. This is measured from one net asset value calculation to the next. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to the effects of compounding, the Fund's performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from two times (2x) the performance of the underlying security over the same period, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.

The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. A relatively small movement in the underlying security can result in a substantially larger movement in the value of the Fund's shares. The underlying ADR may experience heightened volatility, particularly in the initial period following its U.S. listing. The Fund uses derivatives, including swap agreements, to obtain leveraged exposure, which may expose the Fund to additional risks, including counterparty risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, and tracking error. The Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its exposure in a single issuer, so the Fund's performance depends heavily on the performance of that one security and will be more volatile than a diversified fund. The Fund is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leveraged investment strategies and who intend to monitor and manage their investments actively. The Fund is not intended for buy-and-hold investors.

Depositary Receipts Risk. The Fund obtains exposure through instruments referencing sponsored depositary receipts. A depositary receipt's market value may diverge from the underlying common stock because the two trade in different markets, hours, and currencies. Depositary receipts carry the credit, custody, and operational risk of the depositary bank, and currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won will affect their value.

SK hynix Inc. is not affiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC, Corgi, or Paralel Distributors, LLC, and has not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted the Fund and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.

The Fund is newly organized and has limited or no operating history. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

*Expense ratio comparison among U.S.-listed 2x long ETFs on the ADR of SK hynix Inc., based on net expense ratios obtained from each fund's prospectus, fact sheet, and fund page as of July 14, 2026: Corgi SK Hynix 2x Daily ETF (SK) 0.50%; Leverage Shares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKHX) 0.75%; ProShares Ultra SK Hynix ETF (SKHU) 0.95%; GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) 1.50%; T-REX 2X Long SK Hynix Daily Target ETF (HYNX) 1.25%. Expense ratios are subject to change and new funds may launch, which could affect these comparisons.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. Control No.: COR122

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SOURCE Corgi Funds