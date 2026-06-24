Corgi Launches Dataroom, an All-in-One Platform for Document Sharing and Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi announced the launch of Dataroom, a document platform that combines secure sharing, e-signatures, virtual data rooms, and engagement analytics in a single workspace.

Developed internally by the team at Corgi, Dataroom was originally built to solve a problem the company encountered while scaling its insurance operations: managing critical business documents required multiple disconnected tools, making it difficult to track what happened after a document was sent.

Dataroom by Corgi

"Insurance runs on documents," said the Corgi team. "Every policy, certificate, agreement, and renewal depends on documents moving quickly between people. We found ourselves juggling separate platforms for sharing files, managing data rooms, and tracking engagement. We built Dataroom to bring all of that into one place."

Before Dataroom, Corgi teams relied on a combination of file-sharing software, virtual data rooms, and manual spreadsheets to monitor activity. The company said the fragmented workflow created unnecessary complexity and limited visibility into how recipients interacted with important documents.

Dataroom consolidates these functions into a single platform, allowing users to:

Share documents through secure links

Collect legally binding electronic signatures

Create and manage virtual data rooms

Monitor document activity and engagement analytics

Track views, opens, and interactions from a unified dashboard

The platform was initially deployed across Corgi's internal operations, where teams used it to manage policy documents, certificates of insurance, customer agreements, and fundraising materials. Following adoption within the company, Corgi decided to make the product available more broadly.

Dataroom reflects the same operating philosophy behind Corgi's insurance business: owning more of the workflow, reducing operational overhead, and simplifying processes that traditionally require multiple vendors.

Founded in 2026, Dataroom is one of several internal tools developed by Corgi as the company continues to build technology for its own operations and customers.

About Dataroom

Dataroom is a document platform that combines file sharing, virtual data rooms, and document analytics into a single workspace. Built by the team at Corgi, Dataroom was designed to eliminate the need for multiple disconnected tools and provide a complete view of document activity from send to signature.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI-native, full-stack insurance company built for startups. The company provides business insurance with technology-driven underwriting, claims handling, and policy management designed to simplify insurance for modern companies. Since its founding, Corgi has raised $374 million across its Seed, Series A, and Series B financing rounds, supporting its mission to modernize insurance through AI-powered operations and a vertically integrated approach to underwriting, claims, and policy management.

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SOURCE Corgi