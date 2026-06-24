Corgi Launches Digital Assets Coverage Endorsement for Directors and Officers Liability Insurance

New endorsement affirms D&O coverage for organizations engaged in cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and other digital asset operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, the AI-native insurance carrier built for startups, today announced the launch of its Digital Assets Coverage Endorsement, a new policy enhancement designed to provide greater clarity and certainty for companies operating in the digital asset ecosystem.

The endorsement expressly affirms coverage under Directors and Officers (D&O) Liability Insurance for claims arising from organizations who have digital asset operations, including activities involving cryptocurrencies.

As digital asset businesses continue to mature, many founders and executives face uncertainty around how traditional insurance policies respond to emerging technologies and business models. The Digital Assets Coverage Endorsement is designed to address that uncertainty by explicitly recognizing digital asset operations within the scope of covered activities.

"Digital asset companies have spent years navigating an insurance market that often treated blockchain businesses as exceptions," said Emily Yuan, CEO and co-founder of Corgi. "We believe insurance should evolve alongside innovation. This endorsement provides founders, boards, and investors with greater confidence that their insurance coverage reflects the realities of how modern technology companies operate."

The endorsement defines digital assets broadly to include blockchain-based and distributed ledger-based tokens, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other virtual assets, regardless of how they are classified under applicable law.

Importantly, the endorsement clarifies that an organization's participation in digital asset operations, by itself, does not trigger policy exclusions. Coverage remains subject to all other policy terms, conditions, exclusions, retentions, and limits.

The launch reflects Corgi's continued expansion into emerging technology risks and its commitment to building insurance products that align with the needs of innovative companies.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI-native insurance carrier built for startups and high-growth technology companies. By combining proprietary underwriting technology, in-house claims handling, and modern insurance infrastructure, Corgi helps businesses secure coverage faster and manage risk more effectively as they scale.

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SOURCE Corgi