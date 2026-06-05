Corgi Launches Suite of Six Fixed Income ETFs on Cboe BZX, Capping a Week of 50 Fund Launches

Corgi lists CGOV, CBIL, CUST, CIEI, CIVG, and CHYG - offering Treasury and corporate bond exposure across the yield curve at an expense ratio of just 0.05%, with high yield at 0.15%. The six fixed income ETFs cap a week that saw Corgi bring 50 new funds to market across fixed income, leveraged equity, passive equity, and structured buffer strategies.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and listing of six fixed income exchange-traded funds on Cboe BZX Exchange. The new suite spans the U.S. Treasury curve from 0-3 month T-bills through 3-7 year bonds, plus investment grade and high yield corporate credit - at an expense ratio of 0.05%, with the Corgi 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (CHYG) at 0.15%. The launch caps a week in which Corgi brought 50 new ETFs to market.

Each new fixed income fund seeks to track the investment results of its respective index using a sampling approach and invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of its underlying index. The four Treasury funds track maturity-specific segments of the U.S. Treasury market, while the corporate bond funds provide targeted exposure to investment grade and high yield credit.

As a company building both insurance and asset management products, Corgi has a natural connection to fixed income markets. Bond portfolios sit at the center of insurance balance sheets, and that proximity to fixed income as an asset class shaped how Corgi designed its bond ETF suite.

"Our fixed income suite is designed to give investors precise, low-cost access to the segments of the bond market - from short-duration Treasury exposure seeking cash management and high yield credit for income generation," said Tony Aukett, Portfolio Manager. "At 5 basis points for our Treasury and investment grade funds, we believe these are competitively priced relative to many fixed income ETFs."

This week's six fixed income ETFs join 34 leveraged 2x Daily ETFs, the Inside Ownership 100 ETF (OWN), and nine June Series Structured Buffer ETFs, bringing Corgi's total fund launches for the week to 50.

"Launching 50 funds in a single week is a statement about what Corgi is building," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "From Treasury bills to leveraged equity, from structured buffers to equity indexing, we're offering a range of investment exposures to investors."

All six fixed income funds are listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries. Investors may pay brokerage commissions and may also incur platform, custodial, advisory, and other fees or expenses charged by their financial intermediary.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're seeking to build the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; as interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. The longer a Fund's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Funds may also be subject to credit risk, income risk, and call risk. High yield (below investment grade) securities involve greater credit risk, are more volatile, and are more susceptible to default than investment grade securities. Income is not guaranteed and should not be interpreted as a promise, guarantee, or prediction of future earnings or income.

Each Fund seeks to track the investment results of its respective FTSE Fixed Income index. There is no guarantee that a Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with its underlying index. Tracking error may result from, among other things, the Fund's use of a sampling strategy, transaction costs, and the Fund's holding of cash or other assets not included in the index.

The Corgi 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Losses in a single issuer could have a proportionately greater adverse effect on the Fund's performance.

The Funds are newly organized and have limited or no operating history. It may take time for the Funds to attract sufficient assets, build secondary-market liquidity, and achieve investment and trading efficiencies. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. COR75

Media Contact

Erika Lee

Corgi Funds

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Funds