Corgi Lists Founder-Led 2x Daily ETF (FDRX) on Nasdaq

Corgi lists its Founder-Led 2x Daily ETF on Nasdaq to provide diversified, rules-based founder-led exposure.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and Nasdaq listing of Corgi's Founder-Led 2x Daily ETF (Nasdaq: FDRX) , an exchange-traded fund seeking amplified daily exposure (2x) to companies identified as "founder-led" under the Fund's rules-based methodology.

"FDRX allows investors to express a tactical view on founder-led companies, a segment reflecting alignment between leadership and strategy," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO of Corgi.

Corgi Insurance, an AI Startup, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate the launch of Founder-Led 2x Daily ETF (FDRX).

FDRX shares trade on Nasdaq and can be bought and sold through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company developing technology enabled products in insurance and finance. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn , on X , or at www.corgifunds.com .

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgifunds.com .

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of its reference index. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over periods longer than one trading day. Due to compounding, the Fund's performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from two times (2x) the performance of the reference index, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.

The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses and may result in significant losses. The Fund uses derivatives, including swap agreements, which may expose the Fund to additional risks, including counterparty risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, and tracking error. The Fund is not intended for buy-and-hold investors.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Founder-led screening may limit the Fund's investment universe and affect performance.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. Control No.: COR47

Media Contact

Emily Yuan

COO

[email protected]

301-693-2267

