CORHIO Joins Ranks of Innovators Locating at Catalyst HTI

"Colorado has developed a nationally-recognized ecosystem for health tech innovation, and a lot of different organizations contribute to that success. This puts us right in the middle of all that activity," CORHIO CEO Morgan Honea said. "CORHIO represents something unique to Colorado. We want to bring that asset to the table to support other groups and work together to create a common vision for transparent, efficient, consumer-driven healthcare, and then develop the tools to execute that vision."

CORHIO's health information exchange (HIE) has restructured how medical records are stored and shared, streamlining the process and improving quality of care for patients while maintaining their privacy. The digital method connects healthcare providers to hospitals, emergency rooms and diagnostic providers like labs and imaging facilities, ensuring faster, more accurate treatment and allowing for more one-on-one time between patients and doctors.

Catalyst HTI President Mike Biselli said CORHIO's pioneering approach to medical information technology earned them a seat at the Catalyst "round table."

"We couldn't be more excited to have CORHIO on board," Biselli said. "All the companies under our roof share a belief in improving healthcare for consumers, and they each bring unique expertise to accomplish that unifying goal. Having CORHIO and dozens of other pioneers under one roof will accelerate creative thinking and create game-changing partnerships."

Catalyst HTI's opening is scheduled for June 2018 at 35th St. and Brighton Blvd. Other tenants include national organizations such as Delta Dental and the American Osteopathic Association, global firms like Hitachi Consulting and Terumo BCT, and Colorado-based institutions like Regis University and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

