Coriell Life Sciences Makes its Debut on the Inc. 5000 as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Precision medicine is at a tipping point, especially as more employers and health plans offer personalized medication safety benefits to their employees, retirees, and members. CLS' Corigen® Medication Safety Program is the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. It uses the science of pharmacogenomics (PGx) to identify which medications are the safest and most effective for individuals based on their unique DNA. In addition to minimizing adverse effects and improving individual health, it reduces healthcare costs for sponsoring organizations by minimizing the inefficiencies of trial-and-error prescribing.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

