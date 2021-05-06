Coriell Life Sciences Named "Best Overall Genomics Company" By MedTech Breakthrough

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing use of prescription drugs, Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) – a leader in precision medicine dedicated to personalized medication safety – has been named the "Best Overall Genomics Company" in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

"Nearly one-third of U.S. adults take five or more prescription drugs and, even when taken correctly, they can be dangerous for many based on variations in our DNA," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The science of pharmacogenomics can now assist in assessing how each person will respond to medications, but CLS is taking this a step further with advanced technology that actually bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application to improve medication safety and efficacy. CLS is a true innovator in this space."