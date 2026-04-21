Corify Care Validates 4-D Global Cardiac Mapping for Complex Atrial and Ventricular Arrhythmias

"Time and predictability are the most valuable assets in the EP lab," said Andreu Climent, PhD, CEO of Corify Care. "These publications prove that we can give physicians the full picture upfront, without delay. This is a fundamental shift from mapping to knowing."

Transforming VT and AF Ablation Workflows

The Heart Rhythm study (NIAVAS) demonstrates that Corify's technology successfully identifies the arrhythmogenic substrate of Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) while the patient is in normal sinus rhythm, eliminating the need to induce hemodynamically unstable arrhythmias. Simultaneously, the Europace study validates the system's "imageless" approach for specific atrial arrhythmias, delivering highly accurate, full-chamber activation maps without pre-acquired CT or MRI scans.

"We are eliminating guesswork in complex ablation," said Jana Reventós, MSc, Clinical Affairs Manager and lead author. "For the first time, clinicians can see arrhythmia circuits instantly—without imaging dependencies or procedural risk—enabling confident, targeted intervention from the outset."

The clinical impact translates directly to patient care. "With Corify's technology, we see the full arrhythmia substrate instantly and continuously, which translates into more targeted ablation, shorter procedures, and less risk for the patient," said Ivo Roca-Luque, MD, PhD, Head of the Arrhythmia Section, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

The ACORYS Mapping System complies with European regulations (CE marking) and U.S. regulatory requirements, having successfully obtained FDA 510(k) clearance. Corify Care will present new clinical data from these studies, alongside other scientific presentations, at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 meeting in Chicago this April 23–26.

About Corify Care: Corify Care is a MedTech company redefining cardiac mapping with global, whole-heart visualization. Its technology integrates seamlessly into existing EP workflows, acting as the ultimate complement to catheter ablation and helping clinicians treat complex arrhythmias with greater confidence and efficiency.

Media Contact: Corify Care SL

[email protected] / [email protected]

www.corify.es

REFERENCES

Reventos-Presmanes J, et al. Heart Rhythm, 2025; 23, 249-263.

Reventos-Presmanes J, et al. Europace. 2026 Mar 12:euag048.

SOURCE Corify Care