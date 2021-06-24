Corinne Bailey Rae's Multi-Award Winning Self-Titled Debut Album To Be Reissued On Vinyl With Bonus Track, "Another Rainy Day"

Originally released in February 2006, the album was an instant critical and commercial success. Debuting at number one in the Official UK Album Charts , Bailey Rae went on to win two MOBO Awards for Best UK Newcomer and Best UK Female , as well as a Mojo Award for Best New Act, and she was also nominated for Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards . In 2007 she went on to win Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards and was also nominated for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album . At the 2007 Grammy Awards , she received a nomination for Best New Artist , while "Put Your Records On" was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year . In 2008, she was nominated for another Grammy Award for Song of the Year for "Like a Star," and " Put Your Records On" won an ASCAP Award for Song of the Year.

The album, which featured four top 40 singles – "Like A Star," "Trouble Sleeping," "Put Your Records On," and "I'd Like To" - has been certified triple platinum in the UK and platinum in the US, where it peaked at number four in the US album charts and has sold over four million copies globally.

Tracklisting

Side 1

1. Like A Star

2. Enchantment

3. Put Your Records On

4. Till It Happens To You

5. Trouble Sleeping

6. Another Rainy Day

Side 2

1. Call Me When You Get This

2. Choux Pastry Heart

3. Breathless

4. I'd Like To

5. Butterfly

6. Seasons Change

About Corinne Bailey Rae:

Corinne Bailey Rae was awarded her first GRAMMY® in 2008 for Album Of The Year when featured on Herbie Hancock's River: The Joni Letters. Her second album, The Sea (2010), was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. The subsequent EP Is This Love garnered a GRAMMY® for Best R&B Performance.

In 2016 Bailey Rae returned with "boundary-defying, epic music" (NPR) for her third studio album, The Heart Speaks In Whispers, also declared "the best R&B of 2016" (The Guardian). The album featured the stunning "Green Aphrodisiac" named "10 best R&B songs of 2016" (Billboard) and selected by President Obama for his summer playlist.

Bailey Rae's success has led her to composing music for film and television, including the theme to Stan Lee's Lucky Man (SKY1). She recorded "The Scientist" for Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack, which charted globally. 2020 included The High Note with Bailey Rae's "New to Me," performed in the film by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bailey Rae continues to collaborate and perform with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins, and many more including a performance in Theaster Gates' video installation Do you hear me calling? Mama Mamama or What Is Black Power? Leading to a recent live conversation with the artist for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Throughout Bailey Rae's career, she has performed worldwide from Glastonbury to Byron Bay Blues Festival. In 2019 Bailey Rae performed at BST Hyde Park, Newport Jazz Festival, Central Park SummerStage, London Jazz Festival, Delicious Festival (Johannesburg, SA), Rio Montreux Jazz Festival, The O2 (London), and Billboard Live Osaka & Tokyo. Most recently, Bailey Rae performed Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" as a duet with Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2021 BAFTA's in London at The Royal Albert Hall.

