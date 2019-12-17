Corinthian Capital Completes Second Dividend Recapitalization of Best Lighting Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthian Capital Group, LLC ("Corinthian Capital"), a private equity firm specializing in investments in small and middle market companies, has announced the closing of a second dividend recapitalization of Best Lighting Products, Inc. ("Best Lighting") since its acquisition of the company in 2015. Best Lighting designs and sells a variety of exit and emergency and ambient general lighting products in North America, serving a large and diverse base of customers. Headquartered in Pataskala, OH, the company also operates a manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China and has recently successfully diversified its supply chain to include manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

"Since our acquisition of Best Lighting, we have worked with management to implement a number of initiatives to accelerate growth, including introducing new products, expanding warehouse capacity, and improving strategic supply chain management. I commend the management team for executing on these initiatives and for doing a phenomenal job growing the business," said Peter Van Raalte, CEO and President of Corinthian Capital.

"The partnership with Corinthian Capital since 2015 has provided us additional expertise and resources to execute on the growth opportunities in the industry. Corinthian Capital has supported our product and facility expansion efforts and we look forward to continuing on our strong growth trajectory," said Best Lighting CEO Jeffrey Katz.

Financing for the transaction was provided by BMO Sponsor Finance. Legal advisor Clifford Chance US LLP represented Best Lighting on the transaction.

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Corinthian Capital was founded in 2005 with the conviction that the best opportunities for building value continue to occur in the North American mid-sized company market. The firm targets investments in small and middle market companies located in primarily in North America with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. The firm's professionals specialize in working with founders and management teams to assist companies in realizing their untapped potential. Corinthian Capital is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.corinthiancap.com.

About Best Lighting Products

Best Lighting designs and sells a variety of exit and emergency and ambient general lighting products primarily in North America, serving a large and diverse base of customers. Headquartered in Pataskala, OH, the company also operates a manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China. For more information, visit www.bestlighting.net.

