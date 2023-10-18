CORIUM INNOVATIONS TO SHOWCASE ITS PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES AT CPHI

News provided by

Corium Innovations, Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Leadership in attendance in Barcelona ready to talk to potential partners and collaborators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium Innovations, Inc.  , a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies, announced today that it will be featuring its industry leading transdermal, microarray and oral thin film  technologies  at booth 80N27 during the upcoming CPHI Barcelona 2023, to be held October 24-26 in Barcelona, Spain.

Continue Reading

With 25 years of making and leveraging groundbreaking transdermal delivery systems since it was founded, Corium Innovations maintains fully integrated research & development capabilities along with annual manufacturing capacity of more than 200 million transdermal patches/films at its 200,000 square foot GMP facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.  Corium Innovations brings the best of its proprietary transdermal and transmucosal delivery platforms to different patient and consumer groups in customary or challenging usage situations.

"Our passion for continually cracking the code in drug delivery is proven and enables us to deliver more than medicine. It enables us to deliver healthier outcomes," said Dr. Mark Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer at Corium Innovations. "Our teams of scientists and engineers never stop finding ways to create solutions for partners by adapting our tunable technologies for a vast range of therapies, including biologics. We keep pushing forward to develop high-value brands and complex generic products. Both for the partners we work for today – and for those in the future."

Nearly a quarter-century ago, led by Dr. Gary Cleary, Adrian Faasse and their teams set out to use cutting-edge science and engineering to create a bold new world of drug-delivery technologies. Since then, the Corium Innovations team has published 35 scientific papers and more than 90 patents covering a wide range of scientific research in drug delivery, including applications for transdermal, polymer and permeation enhancement technologies. 

Corium Innovations' proprietary Corplex® transdermal innovation platform breaks new ground in drug delivery with a proprietary mix of adhesives, polymers and liners that can be adjusted for almost any use situation. From teeth whitening strips, to the first and only 7-day continuous treatment patch for Alzheimer's disease, Corplex is helping millions of people get the help and benefits they are seeking in a way that works better for their lives.

About Corium Innovations

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Innovations is a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies. With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, Corium Innovations offers end-to-end solutions to its partners, from formulation and product development work, through commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's success is enabled by its state-of-the-art facilities, highly tenured operational leadership, and its proprietary proven drug delivery technology CORPLEX®. For more information, visit https://www.coriuminv.com.

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives works closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns.  www.gurnetpointcapital.com/

About Webster Equity Partners
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com/

SOURCE Corium Innovations, Inc.

Also from this source

Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc. is Now Corium Innovations, Inc., Reflecting Commitment to Specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Business

Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc. is Now Corium Innovations, Inc., Reflecting Commitment to Specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Business

Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc., a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced its new name,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.