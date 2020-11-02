Corix Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corix Group of Companies (Corix) announced today that Lila Jaber has joined their Board of Directors effective immediately. "We are very pleased to have found someone with Lila's depth and breadth of knowledge across the entire utility spectrum and expect her contributions to be felt immediately as we continue to pursue our focused growth strategy," said Board Chair, Sue Paish, Q.C.

Ms. Jaber has a long history in the utility sector having worked with water, wastewater, electric and natural gas companies as a consultant and attorney as well as during her tenure as a Commissioner and Chair of the Florida Public Service Commission overseeing the state's implementation of economic regulatory policy and procedures for the energy and natural gas industries. Jaber commented that she is "honored to join the Corix Board and to participate in defining the company's future in North America."

Ms. Jaber is currently President of Jaber Group Inc., a strategy and business consulting firm with a focus on the growth of Florida companies through successful navigation of Florida government processes and opportunities and she also serves on the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a large diversified energy company in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, as well as electricity distribution and generation.

Ms. Jaber launched Florida's Women in Energy Leadership Forum to celebrate the success of women leaders in the energy industry and their role in growing Florida's economy and diversifying an already tremendous workforce. She also serves as a member of the Stetson University Board of Trustees, is past chair of Leadership Florida, former vice-chair and founding member of the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce, and past inaugural chair of the City of Tallahassee's Independent Ethics Board. Ms. Jaber was named the 2019 Lifetime Advocacy honoree by the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce, has received the Tallahassee Women Lawyers Diversity & Inclusion Award, and in 2016, received the commission of Kentucky Colonel by the state's Governor.

Ms. Jaber received her B.A. in Political Science from Stetson University and her J.D. from the Stetson College of Law.

About Corix

The Corix Group of Companies, is a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, district energy solutions, electricity generation and gas distribution, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the U.S. Corix develops, finances, constructs, owns, operates and maintains local utility infrastructure on behalf of municipal, residential, university, military and commercial customers, through regulated utility and contract (unregulated) utility business models. Corix is privately held by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). For more information, please visit www.corix.com.

