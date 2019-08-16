Corix Group of Companies Announces Executive Appointment of Catherine Heigel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corix Group of Companies (Corix) today announced that Catherine Heigel has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Corix Regulated Utilities, Inc., effective August 15, 2019. As EVP and COO, Catherine will report to Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies, and have responsibility for the regulated water and wastewater utilities owned and operated by Corix Regulated Utilities in the United States and Canada. Corix Regulated Utilities provides safe drinking water and environmentally responsible wastewater service to over 1 million people.

Heigel joined Corix Regulated Utilities, Inc., formerly known as Utilities Inc., in February 2018 as president of its South Carolina business unit, Blue Granite Water Company. More recently, she assumed expanded responsibilities for the operations of the company's North Carolina and Tennessee business units, Carolina Water Service of North Carolina and Tennessee Water Service, respectively.

Heigel holds more than 24 years of combined legal, regulatory and executive management experience. Before joining Utilities, Inc., Heigel was Director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), where she served as head of South Carolina's public health and environmental protection agency. Prior to her role at DHEC, Heigel spent over 11 years with Duke Energy, serving in various capacities until her last role with the company as president of its South Carolina operations. Heigel earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors from the University of South Carolina, her law degree from The Ohio State University School of Law and completed the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Catherine's extensive utility operations and regulatory experience coupled with her proven leadership make her an excellent choice to lead Corix Regulated Utilities into its next chapter of growth," said Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies.

Active in her community, Heigel serves as Vice Chairperson of the University of South Carolina Honors College Partnership Board, Trustee of the South Carolina ETV Endowment Board, and Chairperson of the Southeast Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies.

About Corix

The Corix Group of Companies, is a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, district energy solutions, electricity generation and gas distribution, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the United States. Corix is privately held by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). For more information, please visit www.corix.com.

