Corix Group of Companies Announces Executive Appointment of Don Sudduth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corix Group of Companies (Corix) today announced that Don Sudduth has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Corix Contract Utilities, effective August 15, 2019. As EVP and COO, Don will report to Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies, and have responsibility for all aspects of the utilities in the military and university segments as well as energy utilities owned and operated by Corix in the United States and Canada. Corix Utilities provides safe drinking water, environmentally responsible wastewater and clean energy services to over 1 million people.

"Don's ability to grow businesses, develop employees and exceed stakeholder expectations positions him well for his new role," said Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies.

Sudduth joined Corix Utilities, Inc., in January 2006 as Director of Business Development and has served in progressively responsible leadership roles, most recently as President of its South Business Unit, which includes regulated utilities in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

Sudduth has more than 23 years of experience in regulated and non-regulated utility businesses. He earned an Executive MBA from Crummer Graduate School, Rollins College; and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering & Technology from Purdue University. His professional affiliations include American Waterworks Association, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and various charitable organizations

The Corix Group of Companies, is a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, district energy solutions, electricity generation and gas distribution, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the U.S. Corix develops, finances, constructs, owns, operates and maintains local utility infrastructure on behalf of municipal, residential, university, military and commercial customers, through regulated utility and contract (unregulated) utility business models. Corix is privately held by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). For more information, please visit www.corix.com.

