Corix Laser-Focused on Championing the Transition to Cleaner Energy

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Corix District Energy Holdings LP (Corix) announced last week a new chapter in its North American thermal energy journey.

Building on a deeply rooted history in the US and Canadian utility spaces and with its water and wastewater business merged into Nexus Water Group, Corix is now laser-focused on continuing to champion the transition to cleaner energy by providing heating and cooling to cities, communities and campuses across North America.

"Corix is a thermal energy leader with a history extending more than 100 years in the US and 20-plus years in Canada," said Corix President & CEO, Lisa Sparrow. "We're now directing our focus towards the transition to cleaner energy. We have the know-how, the experience, and the financing to continue to help public and private customers realize their carbon reduction targets in ways that make sense for them."

"Our extraordinary people are the key to our success and I'm proud to continue working alongside them to take our company to the next level," Sparrow continued. "We have the specialized expertise to meet our customers – both present and future – where they are today with tailored systems that unleash proven technologies to deliver reliable utility solutions that work for their specific needs."

With solid financial backing from its owner, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Corix partners with developers, municipalities, universities, and hospitals to develop the reliable and cost-effective thermal energy they need while also meeting increasingly stringent emission requirements.

About Corix

Corix brings low-carbon energy systems to life by building enduring infrastructure for communities across North America. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Corix has decades of utility development, ownership and operations experience serving developments of different sizes – from single-site operations to master-planned communities. Corix is owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), which is headquartered in Victoria, BC and has gross assets under management of approximately $233 billion. Visit corix.com to learn more.

SOURCE Corix District Energy Holdings LP