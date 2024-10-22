CORIX LAUNCHES LOW-CARBON ENERGY SYSTEM TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE BELLINGHAM WATERFRONT DISTRICT

How It Works

Modern district energy systems, like the BDEU, distribute hot and cold water from a centralized energy plant to customers' buildings more efficiently than individual systems and are able to utilize low-carbon energy sources, like waste heat.

The BDEU captures waste heat from Puget Sound Energy's Encogen Generating Station, located next door, to provide reliable, affordable, low-carbon energy to its customers. This innovative, mutually beneficial approach not only reduces carbon emissions, but also saves water.

"This partnership helps PSE meet its larger clean energy commitment to reduce emissions, while benefiting the Bellingham community – it's a win-win," said Chris Clark, PSE Supervisor, Operations & Maintenance at Encogen.

Currently, Phase 1 of the BDEU provides heating and cooling to ~200,000 square feet and will expand over time to service 1.6 million square feet of mixed-use buildings in the Waterfront development.

Building a Lower-Carbon Energy Future

The BDEU is modular and designed to scale with the Waterfront District's future needs. Additional capacity and equipment can be phased in as technologies evolve and the community grows, ensuring seamless, reliable energy for the District and beyond.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting project and support the transition to clean energy in Washington State," said Travis Hickford-Kulak, Chief Operating Officer - West at Corix. "Corix is committed to providing resilient, sustainable energy, and the BDEU is a phenomenal showcase of what's possible when like-minded organizations come together to support that goal. We can't wait to further expand our regional and national presence as we work towards a lower-carbon energy future."

A Proven Approach to Decarbonization

With heating and cooling buildings accounting for a significant portion of global carbon emissions, more cities and communities like Bellingham are looking to district energy as a proven approach to decarbonize buildings, without straining the electrical grid.

District energy was recently adopted into Washington State's Energy Code as a new pathway to achieve energy code compliance and promote energy conservation. Notably, the BDEU is the first low-carbon district energy system to achieve the rigorous efficiency and performance criteria required by the Washington State's 2021 Energy Code.

Through innovative low-carbon technologies and strong public-private partnerships, the project is setting a new standard for sustainable urban development.

"The Port of Bellingham has a clear vision to sustainably redevelop the Waterfront District and we're excited to see that transformation come to life," said Port Commissioner Michael Shepard. "This project demonstrates what's possible through collaboration and a shared goal of providing lasting economic and environmental benefits to the community."

About Corix

Corix brings low-carbon energy systems to life by building enduring infrastructure for communities across North America. Corix has decades of utility development, ownership and operations experience serving developments of different sizes – from single-site operations to master-planned communities. Corix is owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), one of North America's largest institutional investors. Visit corix.com to learn more.

About the Port of Bellingham

The Port of Bellingham is a public organization dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development, optimizing transportation gateways, and managing publicly owned land and facilities to benefit Whatcom County, Washington.

SOURCE Corix District Energy Holdings LP