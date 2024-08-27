Corkcicle Announces Limited-Edition KFC® Collaboration Featuring Drinkware and Ice (or Hot Chicken) Bucket

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corkcicle, an award-winning drinkware company renowned for its innovative and stylish designs, is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with KFC, the original fried chicken brand. This partnership brings together two iconic brands to create a series of limited-edition drinkware and an ice (or hot chicken) bucket. The collection is available in select quantities at corkcicle.com starting today, Aug. 27, while supplies last.

KFC fans and Corkcicle enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite ice-cold beverages and hot fried chicken in style with a specially designed collection that merges the best of both worlds. This unique collaboration features limited-edition drinkware, including tumblers, canteens, and an ice (or hot chicken) bucket, all adorned with KFC's iconic branding and Corkcicle's signature design flair.

"We're delighted to partner with KFC to bring our customers something like we've never done before that is truly special," said Stephen Bruner, Corkcicle Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "KFC is an iconic global brand that everyone has some connection to. It has been a blast to create some very fun products in bringing our two brands together for this collab."

The KFC x Corkcicle collection features:

KFC x Corkcicle Cruiser: Keep your drinks cold for up to 20 hours with this triple-insulated tumbler, featuring a straw top, comfort-grip handle, and printed with a savory fried chicken pattern.

KFC x Corkcicle Canteen: Perfect for any adventure, this leakproof canteen keeps beverages cold for up to 25 hours. It features a fried chicken pattern, a quick sip cap, and a folding handle. It's a must-have for KFC fans on the move.

KFC x Corkcicle Ice (or hot chicken) Bucket: Elevate your football parties with this ice bucket, designed to keep ice for 48 hours (or fried chicken hot til the last bite) and inspired by KFC's iconic fried chicken bucket.

For more information and to shop the collection starting today, Aug. 27, visit www.corkcicle.com, and follow KFC and Corkcicle on social media for the latest updates.

About Corkcicle

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, Corkcicle has disrupted the drinkware industry with award-winning products that merge high design, personal style, and sustainability. Corkcicle's growing line of products are fueled by innovative design and social responsibility—inspired by a commitment to complement personal style while at the same time reducing impact on the planet. In 2018, the company began its partnership with charity: water to provide clean drinking water for those in need and continues to provide a portion of ongoing profits to help solve the water crisis. Twice named a Red Dot Design Award recipient and twice named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America, Corkcicle has also landed on "Oprah's Favorite Things" list six times since 2011.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

