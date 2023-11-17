CORKCICLE TO OPEN NEW YORK CITY HOLIDAY POP-UP AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trending, high-design drinkware company Corkcicle is proud to announce their first-ever New York City retail activation at the world-renowned Rockefeller Center.

Corkcicle at Rockefeller Center

Sunday, November 15, 2023 10:00 AM

Monday, January 10, 2024, 8:00 PM

Located on the North Esplanade at Rockefeller Center

The holiday-themed pop-up allows customers to shop a curated selection of Corkcicle products, including exclusive New York-centric designs only available at this location.

"There's nowhere more iconic than New York City at Rockefeller Center this time of year," said Corkcicle Co-Founder Stephen Bruner. "Gifting has always been such an important part of our brand identity, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Corkcicle to New York City during this holiday season."

To reinforce its commitment to reducing the use of single use plastic, Corkcicle has partnered with Maine-based OpBox to construct the pop-up using a proprietary building system utilizing upcycled water bottles. Opbox designs and builds modular, eco-friendly "pop up" spaces made of recycled PET plastics. In this case, 24,712 plastic bottles were upcycled to make this specific OpBox.

"We are thrilled to be working with Corkcicle, a renowned leader in innovative drinkware. This collaboration unites OpBox's cutting-edge modular structures with Corkcicle's exceptional product line and brings it to the iconic Rockefeller Center location. This dynamic synergy will redefine on-the-go refreshment experiences," said Ben Davis, OpBox CoFounder.

Operating hours

November 5- 22, 10 am- 8:30 pm Monday-Sunday

November 23- December 31, 9 am-10 pm Monday-Sunday

January 1- 10, 10 am- 8 pm Monday-Sunday

About Corkcicle

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, Corkcicle has disrupted the drinkware industry with award-winning products that merge high design, personal style, and sustainability. Corkcicle's growing line of products are fueled by innovative design and social responsibility— inspired by a commitment to complement personal style while at the same time reducing personal impact on the planet. In 2018, the company began its partnership with charity: water to provide clean drinking water for those in need and continues to provide a portion of ongoing profits to help solve the water crisis. Twice named a Red Dot Design Award recipient and twice named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America, Corkcicle has also landed on "Oprah's Favorite Things" list six times since 2011.

Visit www.corkcicle.com for more information.

About Tishman Speyer ( tishmanspeyer.com )

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 533 properties, totaling 223 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

