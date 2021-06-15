Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews Announces 2nd Annual Event with Exclusive Restaurants, Spirits, Wines, & a Live Performance on October 2, 2021

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alameda Boys & Girls Club (ABGC) just announced the return of their annual fundraiser, Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews, happening on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 12p.m. – 5p.m. PDT. Held in the heart of the Bay Area at the scenic Alameda Point, Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews features some of California's best wineries, spirits, breweries, gourmet food, restaurants and live music in its benefit for the Alameda Boys & Girls Club.

A variety of local chefs, tastemakers, and food and beverage influencers in the industry will be attending this event in part to help raise donations for the Alameda Boys & Girls Club while showcasing their diverse creations of food and beverages.

"We are so thrilled to see Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews come back after a year off due to the pandemic," explains Jeff Miller, CEO of the Alameda Boys & Girls Club. "The community is so excited that live events have returned and look forward to having a good time for a great cause. We are so grateful for our exhibitors and sponsors who continue to share their time, participation, and support for the return of a one-of-a kind experience."

The event will feature VIP experiences, live entertainment, chefs, tastemakers, influencers and more. The festival is inclusive of food and beverage sampling throughout the day. Early bird tickets for general admission and VIP admission are currently 20 percent off with the code MEDIA21. Early All proceeds go directly to the Alameda Boys and Girls Club and tickets can be purchased at https://corksforksonthepoint.com/ .

For more information on Corks, Forks, Rhythm and Brews, visit https://corksforksonthepoint.com/ .

About The Boys & Girls Club: The mission of the Alameda Boys & Girls Club (ABGC) is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Founded in 1949, ABGC has been providing high-impact, affordable youth development programs and services for youth ages 6-18. ABGC is open to all youth from all schools and backgrounds, every day and evening after school and during school vacations. We specifically target low-income and at-risk youth to provide them with equality of opportunity and prepare them for a great future.

Daily programming at the ABGC focuses on Education & Career Development;

Character & Leadership; Health & Life Skills; STEM & Technology; Fine & Performing

Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. We also provide on-site dental, vision and respiratory clinics as well as small group counseling sessions for all youth.

For more information on the Alameda Boys & Girls Club visit https://alamedabgc.org/ .

