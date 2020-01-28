CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. announces the first minimally invasive robotic implant of Cor® PATCH for epicardial support and repair

"The Cor® PATCH is the first next generation ECM® product cleared by the FDA for epicardial tissue support and repair. Dr. Balkhy's successful use robotically demonstrates that the Cor® PATCH can be implanted in both minimally invasive approaches and open heart cardiac surgical procedures. The introduction of the Cor® PATCH epicardial patch to the cardiac surgery market represents the first of a rapidly developing CorMatrix® pipeline of next generation ECM® products and patient solutions," said Edgar Rey, President & CEO, CorMatrix® Cardiovascular Inc.

CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. is a regenerative biotechnology company based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. A pioneer and leader in regenerative science and technology, the company was founded to address congestive heart failure, the largest global disease management challenge and unmet cardiovascular clinical need. CorMatrix® provides regenerative, technological innovations, and patient solutions for the treatment of congestive heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. The company is committed to developing innovative future non-synthetic, regenerative devices for the cardiovascular system through continued research and improvements to the CorMatrix® ECM® technology.

For more information, please contact Edgar Rey, President & CEO at erey@cormatrix.com or visit www.cormatrix.com

Media contact: Edgar Rey, 404-285-0466

Related Links www.cormatrix.com

SOURCE CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc.