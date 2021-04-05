Corn City State Bank Selects ATM USA for ATM Outsourcing

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corn City State Bank based in Deshler, Ohio, has partnered with ATM USA, which specializes in ATM outsourcing and operations, to provide complete ATM outsourcing services for the bank.

"Their customer service is what stands out for us," said Kolby Seemann, Information Security Officer for Corn City State Bank. "As a small-town bank, we put a great deal of weight on service. Our experience with ATM USA has been outstanding. Service and support have exceeded our expectations."

ATM USA provides complete ATM management, equipment, software, 1st and 2nd line maintenance, cash loading, updates, compliance and all daily operations for the bank.

"We are excited to partner with Kolby and the team at Corn City State Bank," said Darren Smith, Vice President of Financial Institution Sales with ATM USA. "It is our goal to offer our partners customized and comprehensive ways to save time and money while expanding their ability to provide reliable account access to their account holders and community."

"We look forward to continuing to provide Corn City with the high level of customer service and support they have come to expect," Smith says.

About ATM USA — With more than 22 years of experience, ATM USA is a nationally recognized and trusted providers of high-quality, turnkey ATM services. Specializing in ATM Outsourcing and Managed Services for financial institutions, the North Carolina-based company manages more than 4,500 ATMs across the country. ATM USA offers solutions for basic cash dispense, deposit automation and ITMs ‒ both for in branch and off-premise locations. Visit www.atmusa.com or call 1-800-550-5087 for a custom, no obligation quote.

