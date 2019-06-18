Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Corn Oil Market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2018. Corn oil is a form of vegetable oil which is extracted from corn germ. It is available in both edible and non-edible forms. Corn oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and has low content of saturated fats. Hence, it is considered to be a healthy alternative of other edible oil counterparts available in the market. The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with rising health awareness among consumers has significantly contributed in driving the demand for corn oil globally. Moreover, the use of corn oil in the production of biofuel and various other industrial products such as soaps, paints, textiles, pharmaceuticals, poultry, pesticides etc. have further augmented the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783200/?utm_source=PRN



Rising health awareness among consumers has resulted into increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price. Moreover, as a result of rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources, and the governments focusing on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel has been continuously increasing. Though soybean oil is currently being used as the major feedstock in biofuel production, the usage of corn oil in the same has also witnessed substantial growth in recent years. This trend is expected to further aid the growth of the corn oil market globally. Additionaly, apart from food and biodiesel applications, corn oil also has a wide array of other industrial applications such as soaps, paints, pesticides, textiles etc. With increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries are also expected to witness substantial growth, creating a positive impact on the demand of corn oil. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2024



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.



North America currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market.



Product Type Insights:

Edible

Non-edible



The edible form of corn oil currently dominates the global market



Application Insights:

Food

Biofuel

Industrial

Others



Food applications currently represent the largest application segment.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets currently enjoy the leading position in the global corn oil market.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global corn oil market. Some of the leading players include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), ACH Food Companies, Cargill, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC), Elburg Global, ConAgra, Savola Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global corn oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key product types available in the global corn oil market?

Which are the major application areas in the global corn oil market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global corn oil market?

What are the key regions in the global corn oil market?

What are the price trends of corn oil?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global corn oil market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global corn oil market?

What is the structure of the global corn oil market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global corn oil market?

What are the various unit operations involved in a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What should be the pricing mechanism of corn oil?

What will be the income and expenditures for a corn oil manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783200/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

