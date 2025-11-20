Cornbread Hemp Launches Hemp Tourism Experience in Louisville

Tours, Tastings, & Retail Store Now Open for Visitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, the nation's leading producer of USDA organic CBD and THC products, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art production facility and hemp tourism experience in Kentucky. Located in Louisville, the new Cornbread Hemp experience offers travelers a one-of-a-kind stop to discover how Kentucky-grown hemp becomes America's most trusted CBD and THC wellness products.

Cornbread Hemp Retail Store & Visitors Center

With Kentucky's tourism industry busier than ever, Cornbread Hemp provides a welcome breather — a relaxed, wellness-focused experience steeped in Kentucky's centuries-old hemp history. The experience includes guided behind-the-scenes tours that explain every step of the process, plus a modern storefront that allows visitors to shop their favorite Cornbread products and merchandise.

As Congress considers federal legislation that could severely restrict hemp-derived wellness products nationwide, Cornbread Hemp sees this tourism experience as an opportunity to educate consumers about the category's benefits, safety, and importance to millions of Americans. By offering full transparency into how these products are grown, crafted, and tested, Cornbread Hemp will help visitors better understand why hemp-derived wellness plays such a meaningful role in people's daily lives.

"Distillery tours are one of the greatest tourism engines in America," said Eric Zipperle, Co-Founder and CEO of Cornbread Hemp. "Now, visitors finally have a place to go for a hemp tour, to learn the real history of Kentucky hemp, and to understand how these products are improving health and wellness for folks all across the country. This is a landmark moment for our company — and for the state."

Hemp was first grown in Kentucky in the 1700s, and the state has remained America's hemp capital for generations. Today, Cornbread Hemp is reviving that legacy with innovative, high-quality wellness products — and now, a tourism destination to match.

Tour Information

Located at: Cornbread Hemp - 4612 Schuff Avenue, Louisville, KY 40213





Tour availability: Monday through Saturday, with multiple tour times daily





Tickets: Available now at CornbreadHemp.com/tours





Must be 21 or older to enter the facility

About Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp creates USDA organic, full-spectrum CBD and THC products made exclusively from Kentucky-grown hemp flowers. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company based in Louisville, Cornbread Hemp has become one of America's most trusted hemp brands — known for quality, transparency, and its commitment to improving people's lives with natural wellness alternatives.

SOURCE Cornbread Hemp