Cornea and Refractive Surgeon Dr. Talia Shoshany Joins OCLI Vision in Connecticut

Spectrum Vision Partners

Sep 22, 2025, 14:34 ET

STAMFORD, Conn. and EAST HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI Vision, a Spectrum Vision Partners managed practice, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Talia Shoshany, a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery, to its elite network of eye care professionals. Beginning September 2, 2025, Dr. Shoshany will be providing care at Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut | OCLI Vision locations in Fairfield, Stamford, and East Haven.

Headshot of Dr. Talia Shoshany
A graduate summa cum laude and valedictorian from Dartmouth College, Dr. Shoshany went on to earn her medical degree with honors from Harvard Medical School. She completed her ophthalmology residency at the prestigious Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, where she was recognized with numerous accolades, including the Shipman Research Award. She then pursued advanced fellowship training in cornea, refractive, and external disease under the mentorship of world-renowned surgeon Dr. Eric Donnenfeld.

Dr. Shoshany has authored over 20 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to book chapters, and presented at numerous national conferences. Her work spans areas including keratoconus, ocular trauma, corneal cross-linking, and cataract surgery innovations. As a clinical investigator in several FDA trials, she is helping to shape the future of anterior segment surgery and vision correction.

Dr. Shoshany's clinical expertise includes:

  • Advanced cataract surgery with femtosecond laser and premium IOLs (toric, multifocal, and light-adjustable lenses)
  • Laser vision correction (LASIK, PRK)
  • Corneal transplantation (DSAEK, DMEK, and PK)
  • Keratoconus management, including cross-linking and topography-guided PRK
  • Dry eye treatments using the latest technologies and therapeutics

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Shoshany to our Connecticut team," said Dr. Eric Donnenfeld. "Her remarkable background in academic medicine and her commitment to surgical innovation will significantly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge, patient-centered care throughout the region."

Dr. Shoshany will begin seeing patients on September 2 at:

Fairfield
 Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut | OCLI Vision
 1375 Kings Highway, Suite 301
 Fairfield, CT 06824
 Phone: (203) 366-8000

Stamford
 Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut | OCLI Vision
 2777 Summer Street, Suite 212
 Stamford, CT 06905
 Phone: (203) 975-1818

East Haven
 Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut | OCLI Vision
 317 Foxon Road, Third Floor
 East Haven, CT 06513
 Phone: (203) 484-9333

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office directly or visiting https://www.ocli.net.

About OCLI Vision:

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery.

About Spectrum Vision Partners:

Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP") (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1,400 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 60 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 150 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

