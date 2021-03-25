Corneal Pachymetry Market to garner USD 438.84 Million with over 3% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

Prominent Takeaways from this Report

Benefits of corneal pachymetry will drive market growth.

Non-handheld segment to witness highest product share in the corneal pachymetry market.

44% of the market growth will originate from North America with the US holding the largest country share.

with the US holding the largest country share. Corneal pachymetry market is highly competitive and fragmented with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have positive & superior impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

View Technavio's 120-page research report with ToC on "Corneal Pachymetry Market by Product (non-handheld and handheld), Application (refractive surgery and glaucoma diagnosis), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Vendor Forecasts, 2021 - 2025"

https://www.technavio.com/report/corneal-pachymetry-market-size-industry-analysis

Corneal Pachymetry Market: Driver and Trend Analysis

There has been an increasing demand for non-invasive corneal tests among ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and diagnostics centers. These tests non only offer detailed images of cornea but also minimize patient morbidity and mortality rates. In addition, non-invasive cornea diagnostic tests such as corneal pachymetry, corneal topography, and tonometry can also perform an early diagnosis. These benefits are expected to drive the corneal pachymetry market growth during the forecast period.

Vendors in the market are focusing on introducing advanced pachymetry techniques for cornea diagnostics. Furthermore, the market participants have started leveraging cost-effective alternatives of confocal microscopy such as ultrasound pachymetry The development of handheld ultrasound pachymeters using ultrasound sources to measure CCT by the market players has further driven the sales of corneal pachymetry test devices.

Download PDF about drivers, restraints, and opportunities for Corneal pachymetry Market,

Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70341

Corneal Pachymetry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global corneal pachymetry market by product (non-handheld and handheld), application (refractive surgery and glaucoma diagnosis), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The non-handheld product segment held the largest corneal pachymetry market share in 2020. The integration of patient data management systems in non-handheld pachymeter devices and their portability feature will boost the growth of the non-handheld market segment during the forthcoming years.

In terms of geographical outlook, 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure, particularly, in the US will lead to the corneal pachymetry market growth in the region.

Corneal pachymetry Market: Vendor Analysis

The corneal pachymetry market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent corneal pachymetry market players include:

AMETEK Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

DGH Technology Inc.

Echo Son SA

Escalon Medical Corp.

Keeler Ltd.

Konan Medical USA Inc.

Inc. Menicon Co. Ltd.

MicroMedical Devices Inc.

OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH

For customized and tailor-made specifications to be done for this report, Speak to our Analysts

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by Technavio

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Product and Geography 2020-2024 - The glaucoma surgery devices market size will grow by USD 1.53 billion during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of over 31% over the forecast period.

Download Sample for More Details

Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market by Product, End-user, and Geography 2021-2025 - The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market size will grow by USD 270.86 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period.

Download Sample for More Details

Corneal Pachymetry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corneal pachymetry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corneal pachymetry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corneal pachymetry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corneal pachymetry market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

