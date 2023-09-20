Corneal Pachymetry Market to grow by USD 518.89 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corneal pachymetry market is expected to grow by USD 518.89 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (specialty clinics, hospitals, and others), product (non-handheld and handheld), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US has been the largest contributor to the North American market due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure on eye diseases, e.g., glaucoma and Refractive Injury; and technological developments in diagnostic techniques that do not involve any invasive procedures. Furthermore, increasing intraocular pressure and refractive errors are driving the US market in terms of revenue, due to the growing elderly population, the presence of a well-equipped and stable healthcare system, the availability of qualified healthcare professionals, and the increased morbidity. Canada is the second largest contributor to the North US Corneal measurement market, due to the increased incidence of intraocular pressure and refractive error, as well as the increasing demand for non-invasive eye diagnostic devices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corneal Pachymetry Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AMETEK Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CSO S.r.l, DGH Technology Inc., Escalon Medical Corp., EssilorLuxottica, Halma Plc, Konan Medical Inc., MEDA Co. Ltd., MicroMedical Devices Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Sonogage Inc., Tomey Corp., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Canon Inc.: The company offers corneal pachymetry such as tx 20p.

Corneal Pachymetry Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by specialty clinics will be significant during the forecast period. Specialized clinics are indispensable as the end consumer in a market because of their specialized service provision and diagnosis of corneal disorders. Developments in technologies and the availability of portable, easy-to-use Corneal Thickness Monitoring Equipment have also led to an increase in the use of corneal pachymetry at specialist clinics.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Corneal Pachymetry Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing prevalence of refractive errors and glaucoma

Initiatives to increase awareness about eye diseases

Rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests

The increasing prevalence of refractive errors and glaucoma is a key factor driving market growth. The early detection of refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, presbyopia, and astigmatism, as well as diseases such as glaucoma, is increasing significantly worldwide. In addition, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the main causes of vision loss. Uncorrected refractive error is also an important cause of visual impairment. Faced with the increasing prevalence of visual impairment, many awareness-raising initiatives have been launched. For example, Vision 2020, the Right to See, is an initiative of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Such initiatives raise people's awareness of various visual impairments, such as nearsightedness, astigmatism, presbyopia, and keratoconus, and help them take the necessary measures. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

