Corneal Ulcer Market to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the corneal ulcer market in 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to the anticipated launch of emerging therapies and the increasing cases of corneal ulcer.

Key Takeaways from the Corneal Ulcer Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for corneal ulcers is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

CL-related infectious keratitis has been shown to exhibit a female predominance of 57–69% , whereas trauma-related infectious keratitis is associated with a male predominance of 74–78% .

, whereas trauma-related infectious keratitis is associated with a male predominance of . Leading corneal ulcer companies such as Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc. ReGenTree, LLC , and others are developing novel corneal ulcer drugs that can be available in the corneal ulcer market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel corneal ulcer drugs that can be available in the corneal ulcer market in the coming years. The promising corneal ulcer therapies in the pipeline include rhNGF, RGN-259, CSB-001, and others.

Corneal Ulcer Overview

A corneal ulcer is a serious condition characterized by an open sore on the cornea, the clear, dome-shaped surface that covers the front of the eye. This ulcer can result from various causes, including bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections. Common bacterial culprits include Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, often linked to contact lens wearers who do not adhere to proper hygiene practices. Viral infections, particularly from the herpes simplex virus, can also lead to corneal ulcers. Additionally, eye injuries, dry eye syndrome, and inflammatory disorders like rheumatoid arthritis can contribute to their development.

Symptoms of a corneal ulcer typically include severe eye pain, redness, tearing, discharge, blurred vision, and a sensation of something being in the eye. In advanced cases, a white or gray spot may be visible on the cornea. Light sensitivity and swelling of the eyelids can also occur. Immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent complications such as permanent vision loss or scarring.

Diagnosis of a corneal ulcer involves a comprehensive eye examination. An ophthalmologist may use a slit lamp, or a specialized microscope, to closely inspect the cornea. Fluorescein dye is often applied to the eye to highlight the ulcer and assess its size and depth. In some cases, cultures or scrapings from the ulcer may be taken to identify the infectious organism responsible, allowing for targeted treatment. Early and appropriate intervention is essential to manage this potentially sight-threatening condition effectively.

Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology Segmentation

The corneal ulcer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current corneal ulcer patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The corneal ulcer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Corneal Ulcer

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Corneal Ulcer

Cause-specific Incident Cases of Corneal Ulcer

Age-specific Incident Cases of Corneal Ulcer

Corneal Ulcer Treatment Market

Early detection and swift treatment are vital for reducing corneal scarring and maintaining vision. Accurate identification of the causative organism, often using a comprehensive approach, is key to effective treatment. Antibiotic and antifungal medications play a central role in fighting the infection while removing irritants and providing eye lubrication to support the healing process. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are usually started based on clinical judgment until laboratory testing identifies the specific pathogen, allowing for customized antibiotic therapy.

Topical corticosteroids are occasionally given to decrease inflammation in corneal ulcers, but their application is carefully supervised because of the potential to hinder healing or encourage microbial growth. In more serious situations, surgical procedures such as corneal debridement, amniotic membrane transplantation, or corneal transplantation may be required to eliminate infected tissue and support recovery. Scientists are exploring innovative therapies like growth factors and regenerative medicine to enhance results for corneal ulcers.

For the treatment of bacterial corneal ulcers, only three drugs have received FDA approval: ofloxacin, ciprofloxacin, and 1.5% levofloxacin. However, of these, only ofloxacin and ciprofloxacin are presently available on the commercial market. Other drugs like gatifloxacin, moxifloxacin, and besifloxacin have not been tested in clinical trials for FDA approval for this particular condition.

Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The major key players of Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc. ReGenTree, LLC, and others that are developing drugs for the treatment of corneal ulcer.

Recombinant human nerve growth factor (rhNGF) can increase nerve fiber density in the subbasal layer of the cornea, aiding in the healing of chronic corneal epithelial defects and ulcers in individuals with Neurotrophic Keratitis. It also has a partial benefit in improving tear function. Clinical trials conducted by Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A have assessed the effectiveness of rhNGF at 20 µg/ml compared to a placebo in patients with stage 2 and 3 Neurotrophic Keratitis. The drug is currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical development.

RGN-259, an eye drop solution derived from Tβ4 and formulated without preservatives, is a pioneering treatment for dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratitis (NK). Unlike conventional drugs, RGN-259 takes a fresh approach to healing the cornea, showcasing both reparative and anti-inflammatory characteristics. ReGenTree is advancing this drug through Phase III clinical trials.

Claris is presently engaged in developing CSB-001, a human recombinant dHGF, designed specifically to treat Neurotrophic keratitis. CSB-001 is applied as a 0.1% ophthalmic solution. Its unique mechanism of action has demonstrated greater efficacy compared to a comparable molecule in treating neurotrophic keratitis. The company is currently enrolling participants for its Phase I/II clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for corneal ulcer are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the corneal ulcer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Corneal Ulcer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the corneal ulcer market are expected to change in the coming years. The corneal ulcer market is being driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and treatment options, facilitating earlier detection and more effective management of the condition. Innovations such as molecular diagnostics and imaging modalities have improved accuracy in identifying causative pathogens and assessing ulcer severity, guiding targeted therapies. Additionally, rising incidences of ocular infections and injuries, coupled with growing awareness among healthcare providers about the consequences of untreated corneal ulcers, underscore the need for continuous development in this therapeutic area.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of corneal ulcer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the corneal ulcer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the corneal ulcer market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the corneal ulcer market. Limited awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the symptoms and consequences of corneal ulcers delays diagnosis and treatment initiation. Additionally, the high cost of advanced therapies and medications poses a financial barrier, especially in developing regions where access to healthcare resources is limited. Moreover, regulatory complexities and stringent approval processes for new treatments impede the introduction of novel therapies into the market.

Moreover, corneal ulcer treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the corneal ulcer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the corneal ulcer market growth.

Corneal Ulcer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Corneal Ulcer Companies Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc. ReGenTree, LLC, and others Key Pipeline Corneal Ulcer Therapies rhNGF, RGN-259, CSB-001, and others

Scope of the Corneal Ulcer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Ulcer current marketed and emerging therapies

Corneal Ulcer current marketed and emerging therapies Corneal Ulcer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Corneal Ulcer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Corneal Ulcer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Corneal Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Corneal Ulcer Key Insights 2. Corneal Ulcer Report Introduction 3. Corneal Ulcer Overview at a Glance 4. Corneal Ulcer Executive Summary 5 Corneal Ulcer Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Corneal Ulcer Treatment and Management 8. Corneal Ulcer Guidelines 9. Corneal Ulcer Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Corneal Ulcer 12. Corneal Ulcer Marketed Drugs 13. Corneal Ulcer Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Corneal Ulcer Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

