CorNeat Vision's Artificial Cornea Restores Perfect 20/20 Vision in Shingles-Blinded Eye

Importantly, this patient was never a candidate for corneal transplantation, making the success of the CorNeat KPro even more significant. The device uniquely integrates with the eye wall, beneath the conjunctiva, enabling stable and long-term implantation without relying on donor tissue.

"Restoring 20/20 vision to a blind eye with the CorNeat KPro is a powerful testament to how innovation and vision come together to change lives. At Beilinson's Ophthalmology Department, we are committed to leading with cutting-edge technologies, and this breakthrough reflects our mission to bring the future of eye care into the present." said Prof. Irit Bahar, Head of Ophthalmology, Beilinson Hospital

"This is a landmark achievement," said Dr. Gilad Litvin, CorNeat Vision's Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Delivering sight and aesthetics to an eye once beyond help highlights the sheer impact of our artificial cornea. This breakthrough not only restores vision for patients with untreatable corneal conditions but also delivers hope to millions of blind patients living in regions where donor tissue is scarce."

CorNeat Vision CEO, Almog Aley-Raz, will be presenting the CorNeat KPro and the interim results of the RESEE study in the upcoming European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting (ESCRS) iNovation Day on Sep 12 in Copenhagen.

About CorNeat KPro: The CorNeat KPro is a synthetic corneal implant that uniquely integrates with the eye wall. The device offers the following advantages

No donor tissue required – eliminates dependency on corneal donations.

– eliminates dependency on corneal donations. Quick procedure – vision restored immediately after a one-hour surgery.

– vision restored immediately after a one-hour surgery. High optical quality – delivers consistent, deterministic visual performance.

– delivers consistent, deterministic visual performance. Seamless integration – biologically integrates with the eye wall for long-term stability.

– biologically integrates with the eye wall for long-term stability. Long shelf life – supports global distribution and accessibility.

The CorNeat KPro project is supported by European Innovation Council as well as by a U.S. Army Project Award.

About The RESEE trial: The RESEE trial is designed to enable both FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Marking is currently being conducted in leading clinical centers in Canada, France, India, Israel and The Netherlands. The trial is planned to expand and include a few US clinical centers in 2026. For more information about the RESEE trial and contact details of participating clinical sites visit www.clinicaltrials.gov

About CorNeat Vision: CorNeat Vision is a leading ophthalmic medical device company developing synthetic, tissue-integrating implants to address unmet needs in cornea, glaucoma, and ocular surface surgery. The Company's product portfolio includes the CorNeat KPro (artificial cornea), EverPatch+ (synthetic scleral patch), and eShunt (glaucoma drainage device), all leveraging the company's proprietary EverMatrix™ technology. This biocompatible and nondegradable material enables seamless integration with living tissue, offering long-lasting solutions that restore and preserve vision.

