CORNELIUS NURSERY KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON WITH 20TH ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE

Christmas wonderland events begin Nov. 8

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery in Houston and Galveston is ringing in the Christmas season with its annual Open House, featuring festive family fun, holiday workshops and a vast selection of holiday home and garden decor.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 8, Cornelius Nursery locations in Houston, Katy, Spring, Sugar Land and Katy Fulshear will transform into winter wonderlands with live music and refreshments. A demo on the art of crafting a signature Cornelius bow is at 1 p.m., followed by a wreath-making demonstration at 3 p.m.

Festivities continue on Saturday, Nov. 9, with live music, shopping and workshops that include the fan-favorite bow-making demo at 1 p.m. and a holiday centerpiece demo at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Santa Claus will visit the Cornelius Nursery location on Voss Road on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Open House at Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery in Galveston will start on Saturday, Nov. 16, and will also feature workshops, holiday music and refreshments.

"For over 20 years, this event has offered a fun and festive way to get inspired and find everything needed to decorate your home for the holidays," said Marce Ward, president and CEO of Cornelius' parent company, Calloway's Nursery. "The holidays are a magical time of the year, and our annual Open House is sure to put our loyal customers in the Christmas spirit."

Throughout the holiday season, all Cornelius and Calloway's locations will donate 10% of all poinsettia sales to Lena Pope, a nonprofit that has provided counseling, education and behavior interventions for nearly 90 years to help children and families thrive.

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With six locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation, to help customers beautify any exterior space. Cornelius Nursery was recently named a Texas Treasure Business for its exceptional historical contributions to the state's economic growth and prosperity. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

SOURCE Cornelius Nursery