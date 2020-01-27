Cornell Capital-Backed Lorom to Launch Innovative New Products and Technologies at DesignCon 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorom Holding Co., Ltd. ("Lorom" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturing solutions provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly, today announced the launch of innovative new high-speed copper cable products at DesignCon 2020, the world's premier conference for chip, board and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities.

Founded in 1988, Lorom has grown to approximately 6,000 employees, including more than 500 highly skilled engineers across six factories and sales offices globally. Lorom's vertically integrated model enables the Company to provide a one-stop shopping platform for unique, proprietary manufacturing products and services to a blue-chip customer base, including Fortune 500 companies across the automotive, industrial, media, technology and medical sectors. In October 2019, Lorom received a significant investment from Cornell Capital LLC ("Cornell Capital" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm with offices in New York and Hong Kong, to accelerate the Company's continued growth across Asia, Europe and North America and further strengthen its financial performance.

In addition to its core cable technologies, Lorom also offers plastic injection, stamping, die-casting, printed circuit board assembly and tooling processes, and possesses customized component design and manufacturing capabilities. Lorom has the capability to manufacture virtually all of the components in a high-speed cable assembly, and offers all of the primary form factor high-speed data center cables at a competitive price point. Lorom will introduce the following high-speed copper cable products during DesignCon 2020:

400G QSFP-DD Cables: Lorom was one of the pioneers in developing the first generation of QSFP-DD cables and is still the only supplier that can mass produce 3M QSFP-DD cables at a competitive price.

EMAXX Twinax Bulk Cables: Lorom owns unique Twinax bulk cable extrusion technologies and is now open to bulk cable business. New structural features offer superior electrical performance and the lowest insertion loss in the industry, and compared to other solid dielectric structures, Lorom's Twinax cables are easier to handle, allowing technicians to easily route those cables in the space-limited switch cabinet.

Highly Customized High-Speed Cables: With its vertically integrated manufacturing structure, Lorom can accommodate almost any special requirement for high-speed cables with expedited turnaround because the design, prototyping and mass production all happen at a single Lorom facility.

Outdoor High-Speed Cables: Lorom is highly experienced in using various cable jacket materials and can also mix its own compound when necessary. The combination of these manufacturing capabilities helps to produce high-speed cables that can withstand harsh outdoor environments.

Lorom 112Gbps: With a highly flexible Lorom skin foam skin cable, the Lorom 112G channel will offer better thermal performance without sacrificing any signal integrity advantages. This channel is expected to be released early in the second quarter of 2020.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new lineup of high-speed cable products at DesignCon 2020 as we maintain our focus on continuing to innovate our manufacturing solutions in an evolving global technology market," said Thomas Yuan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Lorom. "With Cornell's support, resources and deep industry expertise, Lorom is strongly positioned to serve our customers' specialty products needs better than ever before and deepen our relationships as a leading, preferred business partner to drive future growth."

DesignCon 2020 runs from January 28-30, 2020, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, and will bring together more than 5,000 industry professionals.

Founded in 1988, Lorom is a leading manufacturing solutions provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly. In addition to its core cable technologies, Lorom also offers plastic injection, stamping, die-casting, printed circuit board assembly and tooling processes, and also possesses customized component design and manufacturing capabilities. Its vertically integrated model enables Lorom to provide a one-stop shopping platform for unique, proprietary manufacturing products and services to a blue-chip customer base, including a number of Fortune 500 companies across the automotive, industrial, media, technology and medical sectors. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Lorom has approximately 6,000 employees, including more than 500 highly skilled engineers across six factories and six sales offices globally. For more information, visit www.lorom.com.

Cornell Capital LLC is a private investment firm that takes a value-driven approach to investing. Partnering with strong and entrepreneurial management teams, the firm seeks opportunities in market- leading businesses across the consumer, financial and industrial/business services sectors. Founder and Senior Partner Henry Cornell, who served as the Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division prior to founding Cornell Capital in 2013, leads a highly seasoned senior leadership team with decades of shared investing experience. The firm currently manages over $3.0 billion of assets and has offices in New York and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry's leading experts, and solutions providers. DesignCon is a part of the Advanced Manufacturing portfolio, the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry and is organized by Informa Markets. Informa recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.

