Cornell Capital-Backed PureStar Appoints Brian Herington as Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureStar (the "Company"), North America's foremost provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Brian Herington as Chief Executive Officer and to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Mr. Herington has more than 30 years of industrial and commercial experience leading complex, technology-driven businesses both regionally and globally. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Univar Solutions, a publicly traded, global distributor of chemicals and ingredients, following Univar's acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, where Mr. Herington served as Executive Vice President of Chemicals from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Herington was a Region Division Head, Americas at ABB and a President at Thomas & Betts. Earlier in his career, Mr. Herington spent more than 20 years in various positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Latin America and Europe at General Electric, SABIC, a portfolio company of Sun Capital, and Amoco Chemical. He has a B.S. from Illinois State University and an MBA from Ashford University.

During his time at Univar and Nexeo Solutions, Mr. Herington was instrumental in driving EBITDA growth and enhancing profitability while placing a consistent focus on improving the customer experience by emphasizing best-in-class quality and service. Together with the Univar leadership team, he also collaborated to develop the mission, vision and values of the combined company, and implemented cultural and change management plans across the new organization.

"Brian is a proven, transformative leader, and we are confident he is ideally suited to continue to elevate the PureStar brand, partner with key suppliers and position the business for future success," said Henry Cornell, Founder and Senior Partner at Cornell Capital, which acquired the Company in 2018. "We look forward to working closely with him and the PureStar leadership team and Board to drive operational excellence, financial outperformance and long-term value creation."

"I am honored and excited to lead PureStar, which has continued to deliver for customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Herington. "As the only national provider of linen management services to the hospitality industry, the Company has tremendous potential to accelerate growth and profitability. In partnership with Cornell Capital, management and our hard-working employees, I am eager to start building on our highly scalable customer value proposition, leveraging our North America footprint and executing our growth strategy."

"Brian has a proven track record across multiple industries with decades of leadership experience in both public and private companies," said Gail Mandel, Executive Chair of the Board. "Brian's collaborative approach, commercial expertise and ability to successfully execute business plans will further strengthen our impressive operations team and position PureStar for this exciting next chapter."

PureStar serves hotel, resort, restaurant, spa and gym customers from facilities across three countries. With its national U.S. footprint and broad North American presence, PureStar remains well positioned to continue delivering outsourced laundry solutions as the hospitality industry recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

About PureStar

PureStar is North America's premiere provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry. With locations across the United States, Mexico and the Bahamas, PureStar's expansive operations consistently enhance guest comfort for the thousands of client partners they serve. For more information visit PureStar.com

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private investment firm with over $3.5 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Partnering with strong, entrepreneurial management teams, the firm takes a value-oriented approach to investing across the consumer, financial and industrial sectors. Founder and Senior Partner Henry Cornell, who served as the Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division prior to founding Cornell Capital in 2013, leads a highly-seasoned senior leadership team with decades of shared investing experience. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

