Cornell Capital Names Emily Pollack Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Capital LLC, ("Cornell Capital" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm, today announced the promotion of Emily Pollack to Partner.

Since joining Cornell Capital in 2017, Ms. Pollack has been instrumental in overseeing the Firm's investments within financial services, with a particular focus on the insurance industry. Ms. Pollack has led the Firm's investments in Talcott Resolution, the life insurance and annuity business acquired from The Hartford, and Spectrum Automotive, a leading agent, marketer and administrator of finance and insurance products for the automotive industry. She is also leading the Firm's investment in Vault, a fast-growing provider of personal insurance to high-net-worth clients, which is expected to close in early 2021.

"We are thrilled to name Emily as our newest Partner," said Henry Cornell, Founder and Senior Partner of Cornell Capital. "Emily is not only a talented investor with deep operational leadership and legal experience, but also a strong partner to management teams across our portfolio, as well as a trusted friend and mentor to many at Cornell Capital. Since the Firm's inception, we have placed an unwavering focus on building the best team possible, including recognizing and advancing top talent. Emily embodies our culture of collaboration and collegiality, and being named a Partner could not be more well deserved."

"It is an honor to be named a Partner alongside such a distinguished group at Cornell Capital and I am incredibly proud to work at a firm where more than half of our Partnership is female," said Ms. Pollack. "I look forward to working alongside Henry and the rest of our talented team to continue executing our value-driven, partnership-oriented approach on behalf of our investors."

In November 2019, Ms. Pollack was recognized by WSJ Pro Private Equity as part of its annual "Women to Watch" list, which celebrates outstanding women who are influencing private-equity deal making, fundraising and portfolio management.

About Emily Pollack

Ms. Pollack is a Partner at Cornell Capital where she focuses on the Firm's investments within financial services. Prior to joining Cornell Capital in 2017, Ms. Pollack served as a Vice President of Harron Communications, a regional cable company, where she was a member of the senior leadership team responsible for M&A and financing activities, legal matters and operational management. She began her career at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in the Mergers & Acquisitions group and previously worked at American International Group, Inc. (AIG). Ms. Pollack graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, summa cum laude and Harvard Law School, cum laude.

Ms. Pollack is a Director of Talcott Resolution, PureStar Linen Group and Spectrum Automotive.

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private investment firm with over $4.0 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Partnering with strong, entrepreneurial management teams, the firm takes a value-oriented approach to investing across the consumer, financial and industrial sectors. Founder and Senior Partner Henry Cornell, who served as the Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division prior to founding Cornell Capital in 2013, leads a highly-seasoned senior leadership team with decades of shared investing experience. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

