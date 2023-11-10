Cornell Podcast Explores How Proposed IRS Crypto Policy Could Stifle Innovation and Economy

News provided by

Fintech at Cornell, an Initiative of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

10 Nov, 2023, 12:55 ET

NEW YORK , Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry experts and academics met on November 9 to discuss the potential implications of the IRS' proposed regulations on new reporting rules for digital assets.

Sarah Kreps, government professor and head of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, hosted a frank discussion with Susan Joseph, a lawyer/consultant and Executive Director of the Cornell FinTech Initiative, John Wu, President of Ava Labs, and Jason Schwartz, Tax Partner and co-head of the Digital Assets & Blockchain Practice at law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP. The group explored what the new regulations could mean for the job market, industry, and the US economy.

In August 2023, the IRS proposed new regulations, which would generally require anyone who "directly or indirectly" facilitates a digital asset transaction–including by simply developing software or hosting a website–to report the transaction on a Form 1099.

The group argued that proposed regulations would likely cripple the industry. In essence, every purchase using cost-efficient stablecoins –say, to pay for a coffee at Starbucks – would require the payment processor to issue a Form 1099 to both the buyer and the IRS reflecting the transaction. This means the buyer's name, address, and social security number would be collected simply to purchase a cup of coffee and the buyer would receive a tax Form 1099 for each transaction.

"The IRS is looking at what it could gain, but not at the massive potential 28 billion-dollar loss if the innovation simply stagnates. Innovation is profitable, and we need to support it in the US so the jobs and services associated with it do not move abroad," says Joseph. "By the IRS's own estimates, it would almost triple the paperwork that the IRS would have to process, with a cost to the economy of $75.2 billion annually," adds Schwartz.

The US is the second most innovative country in the world, and the new reporting rules add hurdles that could push it further down in the list.

"The proposed regulations would stretch the definition of 'broker' beyond what Congress contemplated or the Constitution allows, require information collection and reporting by individuals and entities incapable of collecting that information, unnecessarily endanger the personal data of millions of Americans, confuse taxpayers, stress government resources, stifle innovation, and sabotage American businesses and competitiveness," says Schwartz.

Decentralized entities would also be thwarted. Requirements to collect customer information would come at a cost in terms of both time and money. Neither is it guaranteed that this data collection would be feasible if customers leave or move to offshore Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs).

"Innovators and startups will be disproportionately burdened by compliance and operational requirements. Some of them will have to become taxation experts while developing their technology and product - and this is a huge barrier to entrepreneurialism and innovation," says Wu. "Others simply won't innovate in the US."

Kreps summarized the conversation: "While the IRS and taxpayers need information about transactions in digital currencies to determine users' tax liability, the proposed regulations' putative solution of requiring virtually everyone to report that information to the IRS is a backdoor way to stifle innovation and the industry as a whole."

The proposed regulation is open for public comment until November 13th, 2023.
Click here to hear the discussion: New Crypto Policy Could Stifle Innovation And Economy

Media contact: Sarah Magnus-Sharpe, [email protected]

SOURCE Fintech at Cornell, an Initiative of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.