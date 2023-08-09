Cornell Tech Launches "Anti-Conference" for Product and Tech Leaders

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Tech is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Product and Tech Executive Summit. This innovative event is designed to equip leaders in tech or product functions with the skills and knowledge to drive innovation, growth, and success in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Counter to typical conferences, the program blends leading-edge research with advice from top industry experts, excludes commercial sponsorships, and pre-screens participants to ensure high-value, closed-door conversations for the limited group of 50 leaders that attend.

"The Product and Tech Executive Leadership Program will cover the most critical and timely topics, including implementing AI while managing ethical considerations, keeping up with trends that are shaping the future of tech and shifting organizations to succeed amid the latest market dynamics," said Keith Cowing '04, MBA '10, one of the directors of the program and a visiting lecturer at Cornell Tech. "By leveraging industry insights and real-world case studies, participants will gain valuable knowledge and practical tools to drive success at their own organizations."

The program will take place Sept. 19 to 21, 2023, at Cornell Tech in New York, NY, and participants will participate in a combination of interactive workshops, case studies, and hands-on projects. Among the featured speakers are:

Scott Belsky , Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Design & Emerging Products, Adobe

, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Design & Emerging Products, Adobe Mamuna Oladipo , VP of Product, Shopify

, VP of Product, Shopify Nikita Miller , SVP and Head of Product Management, The Knot Worldwide

, SVP and Head of Product Management, The Knot Worldwide Justin Bauer , CPO, Amplitude

, CPO, Amplitude Kristen Lalowski , SVP, VillageMD

, SVP, VillageMD Catherine Miller , CTO, Flatiron Health

In addition to the rigorous curriculum, the program will provide participants with an unrivaled networking experience. Josh Hartmann, a tech industry veteran and co-director of the program at Cornell Tech, highlighted the networking opportunities available. "Connecting with peers and meeting new mentors is a crucial aspect of professional growth," said Hartmann. "The Product and Tech Executive Leadership Program was created to facilitate meaningful connections, with closed-door conversations, to enable participants to expand their professional networks and forge valuable relationships across the sector." Hartmann serves as chief practice officer at Cornell Tech and oversees its signature Studio entrepreneurship curriculum for students in master's programs.

The program is tailored for mid and senior-level executives with a background in technology, product management, engineering, or related fields. Interested individuals can find more information and apply on the summit's website.

