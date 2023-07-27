Cornell University, DESelect Partner to Enhance Donor, Student Communications

News provided by

DESelect

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell University, renowned for its academic excellence and commitment to research and discovery, has chosen DESelect, the leading marketing enablement platform for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, to boost the effectiveness of marketing and communication efforts.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in DESelect's commitment to delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions to higher education institutions. DESelect's robust capabilities within Salesforce Marketing Cloud enable universities to engage with their diverse audiences of students, alumni, faculty, and supporters, while personalizing messages and optimizing contact databases.

"With the successful implementation of Marketing Cloud across our organization, it is important for us to empower our diverse teams with the ability to construct their own segments without IT support. We required a solution that offers both flexibility and independence," said Vicky Mikula, Assistant Director of Enterprise Applications at Cornell University.

Partnerships with DESelect allow universities to optimize all communications and provide personalized experiences to each audience, ultimately driving higher-quality enrollment, fostering stronger alumni relationships, and boosting overall brand visibility.

"We are excited to work with Cornell University's marketing teams to drive better experiences for stakeholders and supporters," said Anthony Lamot, DESelect CEO and Co-Founder. "Cornell University has a rich history and an exceptional commitment to research and academics. With DESelect, communication teams can augment their Salesforce Marketing Cloud to segment without technical dependence and increase campaign velocity."

Read more about why higher education institutions trust DESelect for targeted audience segmentation.

About DESelect

DESelect is an official Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner offering the leading marketing enablement platform on the Salesforce AppExchange. Fortune 500 leaders and mid-sized businesses leverage DESelect's intuitive drag-and-drop solutions to help marketing teams control audience saturation, segment audiences, and power highly personalized campaigns without code or technical assistance. Founded in 2019, DESelect has offices in Antwerp, Belgium; and Austin, Texas.

About Cornell University

Cornell is a private, Ivy League university and the land-grant university for New York state. Cornell's mission is to discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge, to educate the next generation of global citizens, and to promote a culture of broad inquiry throughout and beyond the Cornell community. Cornell also aims, through public service, to enhance the lives and livelihoods of students, the people of New York and others around the world.

SOURCE DESelect

Also from this source

DESelect lanza la plataforma 'Engage' para combatir la saturación comunicativa

DESelect startet „Engage"-Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Marketingermüdung

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.