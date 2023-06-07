Cornell University Launches Flagship Biotech, Pharma Management Summit

ITHACA, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University recently announced the launch of its new Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management Program aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in the rapidly evolving biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields. The program is designed to expose participants to the latest industry trends and cutting-edge research while expanding their networks through peer collaboration and access to executives and renowned faculty from the university.

"With insights from practitioners, policymakers and thought leaders, participants will gain real-world knowledge that can help shape their strategies and drive success in their organizations," said Sean Nicholson, professor and director of the Sloan Program in Health Administration in the Brooks School. "Through this program, we will broaden understanding of the shifts and issues in these sectors for a top-performing class of learners who can initiate industry-wide progress."

This year's intensive program offers a live virtual course through eCornell from August 21 to September 25 and an immersive summit at Cornell Tech in New York City on September 29 and 30. Participants have the option to purchase the virtual and in-person courses separately or participate in both to gain the most value from the program.

The summit at Cornell Tech will enable participants to engage with industry leaders and Cornell faculty in small panel discussions on topics such as the payer perspective, barriers and incentives for adoption, and diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials. Among the featured speakers are:

Bob Langer , academic cofounder at Moderna

, academic cofounder at Moderna Angela Hwang , group president at Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group

, group president at Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group Amy Mulderry , chief development officer and CFO at Elevance Health

, chief development officer and CFO at Elevance Health Joydeep Ganguly , senior vice president at Gilead Sciences

, senior vice president at Gilead Sciences Arnaub Chatterjee, chief product and solutions officer at TriNetX

Paul Evans , president and CEO at Velocity Clinical Research

In the online course, students will examine key management issues facing the pharma and biotech industries, navigate organizational silos and drug commercialization, evaluate lifecycle management and marketing strategies, discover how firms set prices and negotiate with insurers and analyze mergers and acquisitions. Nicholson will guide the cohort through real-time discussions of current topics, including the role of biotech and genomics in transforming the industry, government regulation of the business, and tensions related to global product costs.

Individuals interested in understanding business, economic and policy issues affecting biopharma organizations can learn more about the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management Program online .

Media Contact:

Molly Israel

[email protected]

607-255-7832

SOURCE Cornell University