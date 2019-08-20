Corner Bakery Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery is proud to announce a national partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit organization that works alongside families to build and improve affordable places they can call home.

In celebration of this new partnership, Corner Bakery will host a Win It Forward Sweepstakes* Aug. 20 through Nov. 4. One grand prize winner will be awarded $2,500. Corner Bakery will contribute an additional $2,500 to a local Habitat organization in the winner's name. The winner will be randomly selected from Corner Bakery's eClub members. To join, visit cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

"We are extremely proud and excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity," said Donna Josephson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Corner Bakery. "As a premier national restaurant partner of Habitat for Humanity, we are honored to support Habitat homeowners in building a better life for themselves and their families. Through shelter, we will help Habitat empower the communities it serves."

In addition to the Win It Forward Sweepstakes, Corner Bakery is launching a nationwide fundraiser from Aug. 20 to Oct. 13 to help Habitat create more homeownership opportunities and improve communities across the country. The goal is to raise $100,000 for Habitat annually. Guests can help unlock a family's future by donating $1 or more to Habitat any time they visit Corner Bakery. Each customer who donates will receive a Habitat insignia that they can sign and post at the restaurant; additionally, those who donate $5 or more will receive over $25 in offers for future Corner Bakery visits.** All of the funds raised will be donated to Habitat. Visit any of Corner Bakery's locations to help support Habitat.

"We are thrilled to have Corner Bakery join us as a Habitat for Humanity cause marketing partner," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, Chief Development Officer of Habitat for Humanity International. "By inviting their customers to participate in supporting Habitat, they are providing Habitat the opportunity to connect with individuals that we might not have otherwise reached. This support is critical as we work to address the need for affordable housing in communities across the U.S. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to Habitat and to the families in need of a decent place to call home."

*No purchase necessary. Must be a legal U.S. resident, 18+. Sweepstakes ends 11/4/19 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For prizes, odds and to enter without internet, see Official Rules at https://www.cornerbakerycafe.com/WinItForward/Official-Rules.Sponsor: CBC Restaurant Corp., Dallas, TX 75251.

**At participating locations.

About Corner Bakery Café

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a "Top U.S. Restaurant Chain" for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times' "Top 200" brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity

