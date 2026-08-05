Corner Bakery Cafe Brings Its Fresh-Baked Roots to National Sandwich Month

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread has been at the heart of Corner Bakery Cafe since the very beginning. Founded in Chicago in 1991 with artisan breads and fresh-baked sweets, the brand is celebrating National Sandwich Month this August by spotlighting the handcrafted sandwiches and paninis that continue to reflect its bakery roots, quality ingredients and neighborhood cafe experience.

Bread has been at the heart of Corner Bakery Cafe since the very beginning. Speed Speed

Guest favorites like the Uptown Turkey Avocado, Chicken Pomodori Panini, DC Chicken Salad and BBLT showcase Corner Bakery's focus on fresh ingredients, craveable flavor combinations and satisfying options for lunch, dinner, office meals and group gatherings.

"Corner Bakery has always been at its best when we stay true to what made the brand special: great bread, quality ingredients and food made fresh," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "Sandwiches and paninis are a natural extension of that heritage, and National Sandwich Month gives us a chance to celebrate the menu items guests continue to choose for lunch, dinner and catering."

In honor of National Sandwich Month, guests can also enjoy Corner Bakery's Choose 2 deal starting at $6.99, offering a customizable way to pair guest favorites such as sandwiches, paninis, soups, salads and pastas.

For offices, teams and families planning larger meals, Corner Bakery is also offering $30 off catering orders of $300 or more throughout August at participating locations. Catering options include sandwich and panini trays, salads, soups, breakfast trays, fresh-baked sweets and beverage packages, making it easy to serve a crowd for meetings, events, team meals and everyday gatherings.

To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com

*Pricing and availability vary by location. Offers available at participating locations only.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe