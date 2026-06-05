Corner Bakery Offers $50 Off Catering for Game-Day Watch Parties

Limited-time June offer helps fans feed the crowd during watch parties, game days and summer gatherings.

DALLAS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June is packed with big games, watch parties, and summer gatherings, giving fans plenty of reasons to bring people together. This month, Corner Bakery Cafe is making it easier to feed the crowd with $50 off catering orders of $350 or more at participating locations.

This summer, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping make group meals easier with a limited-time catering offer designed for sports teams, camp lunches and seasonal gatherings.

"Game days are about bringing people together, and food is a big part of that experience," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "Corner Bakery Catering gives guests an easy way to serve fresh, crowd-pleasing meals for watch parties, family gatherings, office lunches and weekend celebrations without adding more to their to-do list."

Corner Bakery Cafe's catering menu features a variety of fresh, group-friendly favorites, including:

Assorted breakfast trays and fresh-baked pastries

Signature sandwiches and panini trays

Fresh salads and soups

Hot pasta dishes

Sweet treats and beverage packages

The limited-time catering offer is available throughout June at participating locations. To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe