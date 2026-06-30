Corner Bakery Cafe Sweetens America's 250th Birthday with $2.50 Bakery Treats

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating America's 250th birthday by honoring where it all began: the bakery case. Throughout July, guests can enjoy any individual bakery item for $2.50 at participating locations.

Throughout July, guests can enjoy any individual bakery item for $2.50 at participating locations. Speed Speed

For a limited time, guests can stop by for fresh-baked favorites including Fudge Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Monster Cookies, English Toffee Cookies, muffins, croissants, Baby Bundts, Cinnamon Creme Cake slices and cinnamon rolls. The offer gives guests an easy way to enjoy a favorite treat, pick up something sweet to share or add a fresh-baked item to any breakfast, lunch or afternoon stop.

"America's 250th birthday is a special moment to celebrate, and we wanted to mark it in a way that feels true to Corner Bakery," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "The holiday is about gathering, sharing and celebrating together, and our goal is to make those moments feel a little easier, sweeter and more memorable."

For guests planning larger celebrations, Corner Bakery is also offering $50 off catering orders of $250 or more throughout July. The catering menu includes breakfast trays, sandwich and panini trays, salads, soups, hot pasta dishes, sweets and beverage packages.

The $2.50 bakery offer applies to individual bakery items only. The $50 off catering offer is available on catering orders of $250 or more. Both offers are available at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations.

To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com

*Pricing and availability vary by location. Some bakery items may vary by location and/or region.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe